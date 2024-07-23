Kim Go Eun - Steve Noh's film Lovestruck in the City set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2024; Nationwide release in October

Lovestruck in the City, also known as Love in the Big City, has been confirmed to premiere at the 49th Toronto Film Festival. Additionally, the film starring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun will also be hitting South Korean theaters later this October. The film's poster was unveiled at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Here are the details.

Lovestruck in the City confirms premiere date

On July 23, it was confirmed that Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun's Lovestruck in the City will be premiering at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place from September 5 to 15. The film will hit the South Korean theatre for public viewing on October 2.

More about Lovestruck in the City

Lovestruck in the City is written by Park Sang Young, and the novel has been nominated for the Booker Prize and the International Dublin Literary Prize. The story is not only loved by domestic fans but is enjoyed overseas as well. The writer is also involved with the script of the film.

The film was directed by Lee Eon Hee, who is also known for The Killer's Shopping List, The Accidental Detective 2: In Action and Missing.

The story revolves around a woman and a young gay man in Korea. He befriends Jae Hee, a fellow French major who will be played by Kim Go Eun. The two share their love lives with each other and eventually move in together. When Jae Hee gets married, the man feels a sense of loss. The character of Heung Soo will be played by Noh Sang Hyun. The book jumps back and forth in time as it lays out the life of the unnamed protagonist.

The novel deals with many sedative topics, like love, HIV, and heartbreak.

