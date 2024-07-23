Park Min Young to lead upcoming remake of Japanese drama The Confidence Man; Reports

Park Min Young will be leading the much-anticipated remake of the Japanese drama The Confidence Man, according to recent reports. Here are the details.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Jul 23, 2024  |  09:40 AM IST |  8.6K
Park Min Young: tvN
Park Min Young is a popular South Korean actress who last appeared in the global hit series Marry My Husband. Recent reports suggest that the star will be leading the upcoming drama The Confidence Man, a remake of a popular Japanese series. 

The original Japanese crime comedy starred Nagasawa Masami, Higashide Masahiro, and more. Here are the details of the latest project. 

Park Min Young to lead crime comedy series

On July 23, it was reported that a JTBC official had stated that actress Park Min Young would be leading the upcoming series The Confidence Man which is a remake of the Japanese series with the same title. The drama tells the story of three fraudsters who come together and scam people with desires like mafia bosses and evil companies. 

The project will be directed by Nam Ki Hoon, also known for projects like Destined with You, Oh My Baby, Big Bet, and Tunnel. Hong Seung Hyun, who also worked on Criminal Minds and Cheo Yong, will be penning the series.

More about Park Min Young 

Park Min Young is a talented actress who made her debut in 2006 with the drama Unstoppable High Kick. In 2011, she made her debut on the big screen with the film The Cat. From captivating performances in romantic dramas to intense roles in thrillers, she has captivated audiences worldwide with their skill and charm. The actress is known for her roles in hits like Healer, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, and more. 

She last appeared in the hit revenge series Marry My Husband which found global success. Park Min Young will be leading the upcoming drama Braveness of the Ming. 

