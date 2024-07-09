Kim Go Eun to be guest on Na PD’s Three Meals a Day- Fishing Village 6 with Yoo Hae Jin, Cha Seung Won? Agency comments

Kim Go Eun, the renowned actress who recently mesmerized everyone with her role in the occult movie Exhuma is in talks to appear as the first guest on Na PD’s cooking variety show Three Meals a Day’s new season. Her agency has briefly commented on the same.

Na PD’s Three Meals a Day is currently in the process of producing a new season called Three Meals a Day- Fishing Village 6.

Kim Go Eun to appear as a guest on Na PD’s variety show Three Meals a Day- Fishing Village 6

On July 9, 2024, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Kim Go Eun recently shot the first episode of Na PD’s Three Meals a Day- Fishing Village 6. As per the outlet, the actress shot with the returning hosts of the variety show, Cha Seung Won and Yoo Hae Jin.

Previously, it was confirmed that the famous cooking variety show Three Meals a Day is in production for a new season in Fishing Village. Hosts of the previous seasons Chae Seung Won and Yoo Hae Jin were confirmed to return, however, the youngest member Son Ho Jun will not be seen. So, a new guest will be invited in each episode to take on the challenge of cooking three meals a day with whatever things they find in a fishing village.

Later, South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Kim Go Eun’s agency BH Entertainment briefly issued a comment in response to the reports saying that it is difficult to confirm if the Goblin actress will appear as a guest on Three Meals a Day as of yet. tvN also said that guest stars will be confirmed at the time of the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Three Meals a Day first premiered its first season in October 2014 and since has had a total of nine seasons with different themes namely Jeongseon Village and Fishing Village which had multiple seasons. It also has Gochang Village, and Mountain Village with an all-female cast. This new season will bring the Fishing Village for the sixth time.

Know more about Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun is a famous South Korean actress who has taken on a varied range of roles in her career showcasing her acting prowess.

She is best known for K-dramas Goblin, Little Women, The King: Eternal Monarch, and the films Tune in for Love and Exhuma.

