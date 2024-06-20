BTS’ J-Hope, Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun and more purchase 12 billion KRW penthouses in Seoul's Yongsan area; Report

J-Hope of BTS who is currently enlisted in the military reportedly has bought a lavish penthouse in Yongsan, Seoul. The BTS member became neighbors with Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Han Hyo Joo, Soo Ae, Ryu Deok Hwan, and soccer player Kim Kee Hee who also bought penthouses in cash at the same location.

J-Hope of BTS becomes neighbors with Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun after buying lavish properties in Yongsan, Seoul

On June 20, 2024, the Korean media outlet TenAsia reported that J-Hope of BTS purchased a penthouse unit in Afer Hangang, Yongsan, Seoul for a whopping 12 billion KRW. Additionally, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God co-stars Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun have also purchased penthouses in the same location. Hence, J-Hope, Gong Yoo, and Kim Go Eun became neighbors buying the unit entirely in cash.

Meanwhile, the beloved actress Han Hyo Joo along with Soo Ae, Ryu Deok Hwan, and soccer player Kim Kee Hee also bought lavish units at the place. The purchase has brought top stars of K-drama, K-pop, and soccer as neighbors.

It should be noted that Afer Hangang is the most lavish and high-end residential town in Yongsan, Seoul.

As for J-Hope, it was reported that he acquired the place in 2020 but the complete transfer happened on June 10, 2024. His unit is reported to have a two-story structure with an exclusive area of over 270 sq meters for both floors.

It has also been reported that these high-end penthouses are about 12 billion KRW each. The luxurious place offers a view of Yongsan Park on one side and Han River on the other side. It also comes with exclusive services like a limousine, house cleaning service, and concierge.

Know more about J-Hope’s recent activities

J-Hope also known by his birth name Jung Hoseok is the captivating rapper and member of the worldwide famous boy band BTS.

Recently, the BTS rapper dropped his album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 on March 29, 2024, alongside a docu-series of the same name that premiered on March 28, 2024.

In other news, J-Hope is set to be discharged from the military later this year in October.

