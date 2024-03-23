Kim Jae Wook's agency urges fans to prioritize safety, avoid gathering during actor's departure from musical Pagwa

SOOP Management, representing actor Kim Jae Wook has issued a safety advisory concerning fan gatherings after his performances in the musical Pagwa. The agency emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety and assured communication of updates through official channels.

Kim Jae Wook’s agency issues statement for fans' safety

SOOP Management, the agency representing acclaimed actor Kim Jae Wook, has issued an official announcement regarding the gathering of fans waiting to see him after his performances in the musical Pagwa.

In a statement released on their official platform, SOOP Management urged fans to refrain from congregating outside the venue to catch a glimpse of Kim Jae Wook as he exits following his work in the musical. The agency cited safety concerns as the primary reason for this request, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the well-being of both fans and the actor himself.

The announcement came as a reminder to fans to avoid creating crowds or gatherings outside the venue, particularly during the period of the musical. SOOP Management stressed the significance of adhering to safety protocols and respecting the actor's privacy and personal space.

Moreover, they assured that any updates or changes regarding Kim Jae Wook’s appearances will be communicated through official channels, specifically the official social media accounts managed by SOOP Management. Fans are encouraged to stay informed by referring to these platforms for the latest announcements and guidelines.

In closing, SOOP Management expressed sincere appreciation for the unwavering love and support extended by fans to actor Kim Jae Wook. They emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved, urging fans to prioritize their safety and return home safely after enjoying the musical.

More details about Kim Jae Wook

Kim Jae Wook is a versatile model and actor renowned for his captivating performances across various genres. Rising to prominence with his breakout role in the beloved series Coffee Prince, he has since garnered acclaim for his roles in diverse productions like Antique, Who Are You?, Voice, The Guest, Her Private Life, and Crazy Love. Known for his fluent Japanese, Kim Jae Wook showcased his talent and versatility in portraying So Takeyuki in the film The Last Princess, adding depth and authenticity to his characters.

