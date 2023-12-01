Kim Jae Wook is an extraordinary painter with mysterious and dangerous vibe in stills for Death’s Game

Death’s Game, TVING's new drama offers a glimpse into Kim Jae Wook's intriguing character. Adapted from the webtoon with the same title, the series narrates the tale of a man granted multiple opportunities at life following an encounter with death. Portrayed by Park So Dam, Death herself assigns Choi Yi Jae (played by Seo In Guk) 12 cycles of life and death.

New stills with Kim Jae Wook for Death’s Game

Kim Jae Wook takes on the character of Jung Gyu Cheol, a painter born into an ordinary family yet convinced of his extraordinary talent. Fueled by his unique aesthetic perception, Jung Gyu Cheol draws inspiration from everyday encounters on the streets, skillfully translating them onto canvas. As his resulting artwork gains international acclaim for its powerful depiction of the hidden cruelty within humanity, Jung Gyu Cheol's artistic journey begins to soar.

Having earned acclaim from critics, Jung Gyu Cheol finds himself in the spotlight as he gears up for his next artistic pursuit. Yet, a recent still from the upcoming drama unveils a mysterious scene, depicting Jung Gyu Cheol amidst the shadows of a deserted building late at night. The strange and dangerous setting raises curiosity about the painter's activities in such an abandoned place, leaving viewers curious to uncover the secrets hidden within the upcoming storyline.

In another still he is somewhere with paintings in the back. He is carrying a stern look on his face making viewers wonder what could be ahead. The third still reveals him giving off a soft smile look at someone making fans wonder about his upcoming character dynamics.

Check out the stills here-

More about Death’s Game

The producers of Death's Game highlighted Kim Jae Wook's portrayal of Jung Gyu Cheol, emphasizing the intriguing dynamic between the actor's gentle appearance and the character's subtly dangerous aura. They praised Kim Jae Wook for flawlessly navigating the complexities of the role.

Encouraging viewers to stay attentive, the producers urged audiences to witness Kim Jae Wook's passionate performance. They emphasized his ability to maintain a firm balance while skillfully navigating the wide spectrum of emotions within his character—from cruelty to desperate misery.

Joining Seo In Guk, Kim Jae Wook, and Park So Dam, the drama has expanded its star-studded cast with the confirmation of Kim Ji Hoon, Super Junior's Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jae Wook, and Oh Jung Se.

