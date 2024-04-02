Happy Kim Jae Wook Day: Heartthrob in Her Private Life to psychopath in Death’s Game; Exploring actor's contrasting roles

Kim Jae Wook, born on April 2nd, 1983, celebrates his 41st birthday today. As one of the most beloved and versatile actors, he is renowned for his portrayal of diverse characters throughout his career. From a heartthrob boss to a slightly eccentric yet handsome mathematics professor, and even to roles as a murderer or a psychopathic painter, Lee Jae Wook excels in each role he takes on. Every character Kim Jae Wook embodies is strikingly different from the next, underscoring his exceptional versatility. On the occasion of the star’s birthday, let’s compare his two different personas.

Kim Jae Wook- the sweetheart

Her Private Life

Kim Jae Wook's character Ryan Gold in Her Private Life left a lasting impact on viewers, setting a high standard for how an ideal boyfriend should be. His sincerity and understanding towards Sung Duk Mi (Park Min Young) and her passion for idol fangirling were truly uplifting to watch. He respects her choices and consistently supports her artistic pursuits wholeheartedly. His open communication with her about any issues they face sets a heartfelt example of empathy for everyone to learn from.

Despite his personal struggles and past challenges, he loves Sung Duk Mi without any reserved conditions. His sincerity, honesty, and transparency about his feelings make him an admirable boyfriend figure. Moreover, his excellent relationship with Duk Mi's mother is an added bonus, making him not only an ideal partner but also a great potential son-in-law.

Crazy Love

Crazy Love unfolds as a sweet, intense, and chaotic love story between an eccentric yet proficient instructor facing a death threat and his secretary diagnosed with a terminal illness. Kim Jae Wook takes on the role of Noh Go Jin, a narcissistic CEO of the renowned education company GOTOP and the country's top math instructor. Opposite him, f(x)’s Krystal portrays Lee Shin Ah, Noh Go Jin’s secretary, who initially flies under the radar.

As the title suggests, Crazy Love revolves around the crazy yet heart-fluttering romance between Noh Go Jin and Lee Shin Ah. Initially, Noh Go Jin is portrayed as a harsh boss who frequently screams at his secretary. However, as their relationship progresses, he undergoes a transformation, displaying a softer side as he falls for Shin Ah’s true self. Here, Kim Jae Wook portrays a character vastly different from his previous roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor and the enemies to lovers trope is to die for!

Kim Jae Wook’s darker persona

Death’s Game

In the adaptation based on a webtoon, Death's Game’s plot surrounds a man who encounters multiple opportunities for a second chance at life after falling for his death. Park So Dam takes on the role of Death itself, who punishes Choi Yi Jae (portrayed by Seo In Guk) to endure 12 cycles of life and death.

In Death's Game, Kim Jae Wook portrays one of Choi Yi Jae's life cycles as Jung Gyu Cheol, a psychopathic painter. Born into an ordinary family, Jung Gyu Cheol believes he possesses extraordinary talent. His unconventional aesthetic sense leads him to find inspiration in everyday scenes on the streets (basically in murders), which he captures on canvas. When his resulting painting gained international acclaim for its stark depiction of human cruelty, Jung Gyu Cheol's art career skyrocketed. After becoming a star with his own exhibitions and critics praising him; Gyu Cheol looks for his next project.

Despite actor Kim Jae Wook's gentle appearance, his portrayal of Jung Gyu Cheol in Death's Game emits a subtle yet undeniably eerie aura of danger. Kim Jae Wook flawlessly captures the complexities of the character, seamlessly transitioning between moments of extreme menace and miserable vulnerability. He embodies a character who can be terrifying one moment and deeply troubled the next as he fights off an equally strong psychopath. Gyu Cheol’s character showcases Kim Jae Wook's finesse in portraying psychopathic and multifaceted roles with remarkable skill.

Voice

In Voice season 1, Moon Jin Hyuk (played by Jang Hyuk) is a detective whose wife was murdered by a serial killer. After that, he dedicates his days to solving murder cases, employing any means necessary to hunt down killers. Along the way, he meets Kang Kwon Woo (portrayed by Lee Ha Na), an emergency call responder with perfect acoustic skills who helps Moon Jin Hyuk in solving crimes.

Kim Jae Wook garnered significant attention following the airing of this series for his portrayal of a disturbing yet handsome villain. He flawlessly embodied the character of a sociopathic serial killer Mo Tae Gu, capable of smiling and laughing despite the lives he took. Despite his outward appearance as a beautiful and affluent young man leading a successful company, his character concealed a psychopathic interior. Not only was he a serial killer, but he also derived aesthetic pleasure from his crimes and harbored a God complex.

Kim Jae Wook openly admitted that he had no desire to play a villain again due to the emotional stress it inflicted on an actor psychologically. Fans were surprised by his versatility in effortlessly tackling such a challenging role and hailed it as a "rediscovery" of Kim Jae Wook's talent. His portrayal was menacing, solidifying his status as one of the most chilling K-drama villains of all time. The smirk he shows upon being caught by the police can send shivers down one’s spine.

