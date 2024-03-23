VANNER's Sungkook announces military enlistment on May 7; agency issues statement

VANNER's Sungkook gears up for his enlistment as an active-duty soldier, marking a significant transition for the group. Amidst preparations for their debut solo concert, fans rally to support Sunggook as he prepares to fulfill his duties to the country.

VANNER member Sungkook announces enlistment on May 7

VANNER's Sungkook, a cherished member of the group, has announced his forthcoming enlistment in the military, scheduled for May 7. KLAP Entertainment, the agency representing the talented artist, confirmed this decision and assured fans that Sungkook will actively participate in all scheduled activities, including VANNER's upcoming concert in Korea, before his enlistment.

In an official statement released on March 23, KLAP Entertainment expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support for VANNER. The agency outlined Sungkook's enlistment plans, revealing that he will undergo basic training at a training center before serving as an active-duty soldier in the army.

To maintain privacy and ensure safety, KLAP Entertainment announced that no official event will be held for fans or the press on the day Sungkook enters the training center. This decision aims to prevent any potential accidents or confusion at the site.

Despite the impending enlistment, Sungkook is committed to fulfilling his responsibilities as an artist. He will actively participate in VANNER's domestic concert, The Flag: A to V, scheduled for April 27-28 at Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul. The agency encouraged fans to offer their support and encouragement to Sungkook as he embarks on this new chapter.

KLAP Entertainment reiterated its steadfast support for Sungkook and the entire VANNER group throughout this period. The agency pledged to provide unwavering assistance to Sungkook and his fellow members as they navigate this transition.

More details about VANNER’s latest activities

Comprising five talented members Taehwan, Gon, Hyesung, Sungkook, and Yeonggwang, VANNER burst onto the K-pop scene with their official debut on February 14, 2019.

Since their inception, VANNER has captured hearts with their electrifying performances and diverse musical styles. Their debut studio album, simply titled V, showcased the group's versatility and showcased their ability to seamlessly blend genres.

Most recently, anticipation builds for VANNER's upcoming solo concert, marking a significant milestone in their journey since debut. The Flag: A to V promises to be a memorable event for fans, showcasing the group's talent and dedication to their craft.

As Sungkook prepares to embark on his military duty, fans worldwide unite in sending him heartfelt wishes for a safe and fulfilling service, eagerly awaiting his return to the stage with VANNER.

