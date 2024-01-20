Kim Jae Wook to join Park Bo Young-Choi Woo Shik in upcoming drama by Our Beloved Summer writer: Reports

Renowned actor Kim Jae Wook, best known for his role in Her Private Life, is rumored to be in discussions to join an upcoming drama featuring Park Bo Young, Choi Woo Shik, and other notable stars. The drama is penned by the writer of Our Beloved Summer. While awaiting official confirmation, the potential collaboration has already stirred excitement among fans, anticipating a stellar ensemble cast.

Recent reports from K-media have sparked excitement among K-drama enthusiasts as actor Kim Jae Wook is said to be considering a role in the upcoming drama Romantic Movie (tentative title). The drama, penned by Lee Na Eun, the acclaimed scriptwriter of Our Beloved Summer, explores the lives of young individuals navigating love and dreams amid the challenges they face. Kim Jae Wook's agency, Management SOOP, confirmed the actor's positive consideration of the offer.

Romantic Movie already boasts an impressive potential cast, including Park Bo Young, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Jun Young, and Jeon So Nee. Choi Woo Shik is rumored to play Go Kyum, transitioning from an extra to a film critic, while Park Bo Young's role is that of Kim Moo Bi, an assistant director turned film director. With its blend of comedy and romance, the drama promises an engaging narrative that delves into the complexities of love and aspirations.

Kim Jae Wook’s recent engagements

Renowned South Korean actor Kim Jae Wook has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, earning acclaim for his versatile performances across various projects. From the heartfelt romance of Degree of Love to the supernatural intrigue of The Guest and the charming allure of Her Private Life, Kim Jae Wook's acting prowess has garnered widespread recognition.

His ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, including the intense emotions of Crazy Love and the suspenseful narrative of Death's Game, showcases his range and talent. With each project, Kim Jae Wook continues to captivate audiences, leaving a lasting impression and raising anticipation for his future endeavors. As he considers a role in the upcoming drama Romantic Movie, fans eagerly await the next chapter in the actor's illustrious career.

