Komparison: Kim Jae Wook in Coffee Prince versus in Her Private Life

Kim Jae Wook is a South Korean model and actor born on April 2, 1983. With his striking looks and a physique to die for, he was quick to turn to the entertainment industry for work and began modeling at 17. After a brief venture into music, he took to acting and gave an audition for a role in what would come to define his career. Here’s our analysis of his most loved roles.

Coffee Prince:

A resident of Japan in his early life, Kim Jae Wook found his right calling in the 2007 hit romance series with leads Yoon Eun Hye and Gong Yoo. Kim Jae Wook came to be known as the famous Noh Sun Ki, a half Japanese boy who works at the cafe due to his waffle making skills. With his deep voice and a handsome face, fans were sure it would work well for him, however they were caught off guard. A long haired, smirking hunk with painted nails and wrists filled with funky bracelets awaited them, earning international fame for Kim Jae Wook. His nonchalant and delightful acting turned the scales in his favor from the get go.

Her Private LIfe:

Kim Jae Wook unleashed a different charm with his first lead role in a romance drama. Alongside Park Min Young, one would have not guessed just how well the actor can pull off the strict boss arc as Ryan Gold. His enviable frame in fitted suits were one thing to drive the audience’s attention however his sizzling chemistry with Park Min Young definitely made for a crowd favourite. The bits where his emotions peeked were also talked about as was his dependable aura throughout the show.

Now, taking on his next role in ‘Crazy Love’ opposite Krystal, we cannot help but admire his acting. While his charms have stayed true over the years, his iconic portrayal of Noh Sun Ki is a clear winner!

