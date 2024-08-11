Kim Min Ha fights the hardships of life and protects her child in Pachinko season 2 trailer with Lee Min Ho; Watch

Pachinko, the highly acclaimed Sout Korean series that further changed the trajectory of the way K-dramas are perceived across borders has been confirmed to make a return with season 2. Ahead of its season 2 premiere later this month, Pachinko has unveiled another captivating trailer glimpsing the challenging struggles Kim Min Ha’s Sunja will have to go through to protect her son and survive.

On August 10, 2024, Apple TV unveiled the second trailer of Pachinko season 2 starring Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Min Ho, and others.

Pachinko is raising anticipation for the second season as it will delve deeper into Kim Sunja’s life and struggles in an unfamiliar country that too in the tumultuous time of 1945.

As the trailer begins we hear the precursor of Kim Sunja’s arrival into the world while it is announced that “she will thrive”.

It is old Sunja whose voice once again echoes as she repeats that her father always wanted to see “fly”. Soon we meet Kim Min Ha as Sunja who smiles slightly after seeing her first love, Koh Hansu (Lee Min Ho) back in her life.

A resilient Sunja declares that even if she has to work till her fingernails break off, her child “would want for nothing” shaping her undying fortitude as a mother and a woman who faces the ups and downs of life and never gives up.

Further in the trailer, Sunja’s life is shown to have been thrown in a spiral when her husband is arrested. Now alone, she strives against the hardships of life and shouts on a busy street in Japan trying to sell Kimchi.

Watch the new Pachinko season 2 trailer here:

The trailer raises the anticipation for the upcoming season a thousandfold. This new season aims at showing Kim Sunja’s struggles in Japan. While the trailer has also increased the excitement to see the chemistry between Kim Min Ha’s Kim Sunja and Lee Min Ho’s Koh Hansu. Pachinko season 2 will premiere on Apple TV on August 23, 2024.

Pachinko first premiered on March 25, 2022, and earned a great deal of critical acclaim for its brilliant cinematography, cast performances, and writing.

