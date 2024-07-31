7 best scenes from Lee Min Ho’s career - Prince on white horse in The King: Eternal Monarch, tearful goodbye in Pachinko and more

Lee Min Ho is one of the top South Korean actors and his acting surpasses all horizons. Many best scenes from Lee Min Ho’s career remain etched in the memories of fans and viewers. Lee Min Ho has hailed the flag of the Hallyu Wave around the world since his Boys Over Flower days. He became a K-drama icon for fans not only in South Korea but way beyond its borders.

Lee Min Ho has been noted time and again to completely immerse himself in his roles to the level one can not differentiate either. Furthermore, through his soul-stirring acting, he manages to forge a strong connection with the viewers as they go on the journey with him. Looking at his golden career across different genres and his nuanced acting in every one of his projects, it is hard to select only a few scenes as best but, let’s give it a try.

7 iconic scenes from Lee Min Ho’s career

1. Literal ‘prince on a white horse’ in The King: Eternal Monarch

The King: Eternal Monarch brought the prince in Lee Min Ho to life as he flawlessly fit the role of Lee Gon. Every flair that must come in a royal person from birth was beautifully personified by Lee Min Ho as Lee Gon.

Lee Min Ho’s Lee Gon moved with a legendary aura surrounding him all the time and it felt especially nuanced when in Episode 11 he comes riding on his white horse to save Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun). You must have heard that “prince on a white horse” comes to save his princess but Lee Min Ho brought it to life and how.

Advertisement

The entire scene is exciting; Lee Min Ho's tense expression, a blend of worry and anger, sends shivers down the spine. His commanding words resonated like unchangeable edicts that could not be overlooked. Even now, the sight of Lee Min Ho navigating through his foes, battling each one while keeping his gaze fixed on Tae Eul, is truly powerful.

2. Go Jun Pyo fighting bullies to save Geum Jan Di

Another iconic scene that will never be forgotten is one that undoubtedly made Lee Min Ho the man of the hour in every timeline possible. Lee Min Ho’s portrayal of Go Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers was iconic in itself, especially when he came through like a shining knight in armor to save Geum Jan Di.

The scene remains etched in the hearts of every K-drama fan. Geum Jan Di (played by Koo Hye Sun) was being badly bullied by more than ten kids, unjustly overpowered in an unfair fight. When the night seemed its bleakest, like a miracle, Go Jun Pyo arrived to save her.

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho’s Go Jun Pyo was utterly iconic in this scene as he fought off all the bullies, his presence alone making them tremble. More so, the way he handled a wounded Geum Jan Di was heartfelt—he apologized to her and carried her gently.

3. Tearful goodbye in Pachinko

Lee Min Ho’s Koh Hansu in Pachinko is anything but an easy-to-understand character. He might love Kim Sunja, but his work and reality won't allow him to be the man he wants to be, nor the man she deserves. This inner battle is portrayed by Lee Min Ho through his eyes and his words, which might sound full of hate but are actually driven by love.

In the scene when Sunja is set to leave Korea and has married someone else, Koh Hansu and Kim Sunja meet one last time. This scene is heart-wrenching for viewers and remains a pivotal moment in their story. Lee Min Ho shines exquisitely here as he tries to stop Sunja from leaving. When he fails, he even resorts to using hate, yet what stands out the most are the emotions hidden in his lines—the tears that fill his eyes the moment she leaves.

Advertisement

4. Kim Tan kicking Choi Young Do casually with the utmost style

Lee Min Ho’s The Heirs has become one of his most iconic K-dramas ever, loved by fans everywhere even after years.

Lee Min Ho’s character, Kim Tan, was a big "green flag" as he tried to support and protect Cha Eun Sang in any way that he could. One of the best scenes in the treasure trove of Lee Min Ho's performances comes from The Heirs when he casually, but with the utmost style, kicked Choi Young Do (played by Kim Woo Bin) into the pool while repeating his words, "Sorry, I slipped."

5. “Disgusting…”

Lee Min Ho’s suave was at its loudest in The Legend of the Blue Sea when he acted like he was the son of the hospital’s chairman. Dressed in the most stylish clothes, he acted like a big shot and aced it.

While nitpicking everything, Lee Min Ho used English words while speaking Korean, and a memorable moment came when he called the Vice President "bad-smelling" and "disgusting" with such a stylish accent. It still remains one of the most iconic Lee Min Ho moments from the K-drama.

6. Lee Yoon Sung asking Kim Na Na how much for a kiss

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho’s portrayal of Lee Yoon Sung in City Hunter was filled with unending charm, from his sweet teasing lines to powerful action sequences.

In one memorable scene where Lee Yoon Sung was trying to get Kim Na Na to accept the idea of living together, his charm was off the charts. Despite being on a vendetta and excelling in action scenes left and right, Lee Min Ho was exceptional in City Hunter.

In this particular scene, his sweet and teasing side won hearts as he kept asking how much fine he would have to pay if he held hands, hugged, kissed, or pecked Kim Na Na (played by Park Min Young).

7. Conversation by writing letters in hands

Lee Min Ho’s portrayal of Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch, alongside Jeong Tae Eul, shines particularly in episode 6 while they are traveling on a plane with his bodyguard and chief assistant. This scene is adorable, funny, and iconic all at the same time.

While channeling his royal style as a king, Lee Min Ho also showcases a unique adorableness by introducing a brand new way of public display of affection.

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho updates from recording studio; fans wonder if actor will sing OST for Ask the Stars with Gong Hyo Jin