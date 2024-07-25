Kim Nam Gil sends coffee truck to support Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk on romance drama Acquaintances set

Actor Kim Nam Gil showed his support for his friends Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk by sending a coffee truck to the set of their upcoming romance drama Acquaintances. Both Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk expressed their gratitude for this thoughtful gesture from Kim Nam Gil through messages shared on Instagram.

On July 25, Han Ji Min delightedly shared on her Instagram Stories photos of the coffee truck sent by Kim Nam Gil in support of her upcoming drama Acquaintances (working title).

Han Ji Min shared photos on her Instagram Stories of the coffee truck sent by Kim Nam Gil, alongside images of her drink. She wrote, “We enjoyed the food and drinks. ‘Fiery Priest 2,’ hwaiting! Thank you!” The banner on the coffee truck was visible, stating, “I prepared this for actors Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk as well as all the ‘Acquaintances’ staff.” Additionally, there was a photo showing Han Ji Min and her co-star Lee Joon Hyuk posing outside with the coffee truck banner.

Lee Joon Hyuk also posted a photo of himself and Han Ji Min together in front of the coffee truck on his own social media, showing their gratitude for the thoughtful gesture from Kim Nam Gi with the words “Nam Gil Hyung-nim thank you.” Additionally, he posted a picture on his Instagram story, likely sharing more about the experience or expressing thanks in his own way.

More about romance K-drama Acquaintances

Acquaintances is a new romance drama featuring Ji Yoon (played by Han Ji Min), a CEO who excels in her professional life but struggles with personal matters. Her secretary, Eun Ho (played by Lee Joon Hyuk), is not only highly skilled in his job but also adept at childcare and household chores.

Han Ji Min will portray the character Ji Yoon. Ji Yoon is depicted as the prickly and aloof CEO of a thriving headhunting company. While she exhibits exceptional competence and confidence in her professional role, Ji Yoon's singular focus on work leaves her unsure and inexperienced in other aspects of life.

Lee Joon Hyuk takes on the role of Eun Ho, a capable single father who excels in everything he does. With impeccable manners and a friendly demeanor, he becomes someone everyone can depend on. He ends up becoming Ji Yoon's secretary, looking after her despite her clumsiness.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam Gil is concurrently filming for The Fiery Priest Season 2. In Season 2, Kim Nam Gil reprises his role as the passionate Catholic priest Kim Hae Il. Despite his graceful appearance, Kim Hae Il is known for his fiery temper, adding to the anticipation for Kim Nam Gil's comedic portrayal once again.

