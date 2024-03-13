Kim Nam Gil’s 5 best roles in K-dramas and movies; The Great Queen Seondeok, Island, The Fiery Priest, and more

Kim Nam Gil is a prominent Korean actor who has years of experience in the realm of the South Korean film and television industry. He first rose to fame with the historical drama Queen Seondeok (2009). Followed by his breakthrough role, the actor continued to make waves with his sensational performances in many K-dramas and films, that went on to earn immense popularity.

Over the span of his career, he has won many prestigious awards and nominations, earning him a sea of lead roles in recent years. As the phenomenal actor turns 44 today, it is only expected he will continue to captivate his fans with many more stellar performances in the near future.

So, today, let’s check out Kim Nam Gil’s best roles in popular K-dramas and movies.

List of 5 best K-dramas and movies of Kim Nam Gil

1. The Great Queen Seondeok

Release Year: 2009

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Kim Nam Gil, Go Hyun Jung, Park Ye Jin

Genre: Historical, Romance

Where to watch: Options not available in India

IMDb: 8.6

This 2009 drama is considered one of the best television period dramas to come out from the Korean TV industry ever. The hit drama unfolds a saga of romance, action, humor, and intrigue set in the picturesque backdrop of the Sila dynasty. Actor Kim Nam Gil made waves with his portrayal of Bidam, the son of Lady Mishil and a martial artist, who eventually helped Princess Deokman to become the queen. In the end, his life passed trying to prove his loyalty and love towards the queen. Kim Nam Gil’s performance in the tragic life of Bidam incredibly moved the viewers, earning him the Best New Actor at the 2010 Baeksang Arts Awards

2. The Fiery Priest

Release Year: 2019

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Hanee, Kim Sung Kyun

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb: 8.2

Kim Nam Gil as the leading role in this drama still marks one of his best performances to date. He transforms into Kim Hae II, a catholic priest who seems to be quite haughty and makes spiteful remarks about others.

The intricate narrative of this crime thriller drama unfolds, as the the priest teams up with a timid detective and an intelligent, beautiful prosecutor. Together, the quirky trio sets on a journey to solve a murder case of a senior priest.

His incredible performance in this buzzed drama won him a Daesang prize (Grand prize) at the 2019 SBS Drama Awards.

3. Memoir of a Murderer

Release Year: 2017

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Nam Gil, Oh Dal Su, Seolhyun, Kim Hye Yoon

Genre: Thriller, Crime, Psychological

Where to watch: Options not available in India

IMDb: 7.2

Memoir of a Murderer is one of the best horror films of the past decade that combines terror with psychological thriller. The narrative revolves around an erstwhile serial killer struggling with Alzheimer’s disease. Actor Kim Nam Gil appears as the psychotic boyfriend of his daughter, Tae Joo. His character adds many layers to this acclaimed Korean film, earning him impressive recognition amongst the global cinephiles.

4. Through The Darkness

Release Year: 2022

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Ryeoun, Kim So Jin

Genre: Thriller, Crime

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb: 8

This popular crime thriller drama series centers around the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Kim Nam Gil delivers an impeccable performance as Song Ha Young, a criminal profiler who struggles with the behavior analysis of serial killers. This role presents the actor in a new light, earning him a bunch of titles and nominations in 2022 such as the Daesang prize at the 2022 SBS Drama Awards, best actor nominee at Seoul International Drama Awards, and more.

5. Island

Release Year: 2022

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee

Genre: Fantasy, Action

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb: 6.9

Based on a webtoon, this TVING drama unfolds a thrilling saga combined with action, fantasy, and a pinch of horror. As a woman gets banished by his father to Jeju island, she comes across two people and joins forces with them to destroy an evil taking over the island. Kim Nam Gil portrays a stoic character named Van, who is half-human and half-demon, and the only person who can be trained to save mankind from the evil lurking around the island. This role offers him the exact opposite of his character from The Fiery Priest, and Kim Nam Gil brilliantly nails the opportunity, proving his diverse acting range once again.

However, his best roles can barely be summed up with this list and will probably need a lifetime to explore, as he is one of the best actors ever in the history of Korean cultural heritage.

Throughout his career, he delivered stellar performances in many leading and minor roles in hit dramas like Song of Bandits (2023), Live Up to Your Name (2017), One The Woman (2021), Personal Taste (2010), and more.

In addition, Kim Nam Gil is the king of the big screen as his phenomenal performances in many Korean films entirely captivate the viewers. A Man of Reason (2022), The Shameless (2015), Emergency Declaration (2021), Portrait of a Beauty (2008), The Pirates (2014), Pandora (2016), and more smash-hit popular movies earned him a sea of prestigious awards and nominations.

As the actor turns 44 today, his flying popularity keeps on reaching new heights, making him one of the top Korean actors of all time.

