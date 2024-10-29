Kim Se Jeong and Lee Jong Won’s Brewing Love: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Brewing Love is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy series starring Kim Se Jeong and Lee Jong Won in the lead roles. The show is directed by Park Seon Ho, who previously worked on popular K-dramas such as Business Proposal, Suspicious Partner, Wok of Love, My Strang Hero, and more. On the other hand, Lee Jung Shin serves as the show's writer.

Brewing Love release date and time

Brewing Love is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2024, and will be premiered at 22:00 KST. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Brewing Love

The show will be aired on the South Korean network ENA every Monday and Tuesday. It will also be streaming on the Genie TV platform in South Korea and simultaneously on the global streaming platform Viki on select regions.

The genre of Brewing Love

The show is described as a romantic comedy series with a touch of drama which will delve into the characters’ relationships.

Brewing Love plot

The story follows Chae Yong Ju, a former special forces member known for her strength and cheerful personality. She’s good at hiding her true emotions behind a bright exterior. For the past six years, she’s been working as a top salesperson at a liquor company, earning the nickname “sales king.” However, her branch is now at risk of closing, and Yong Ju is determined to stop that from happening.

Her mission? Sell a new beer created by Yun Min Ju, the brewmaster and CEO of a small brewery. Min Ju is a quiet, sensitive guy who’s great at reading other people’s emotions. He prefers living in a peaceful rural town, far from the hustle and bustle, so he can focus on perfecting his craft.

But Min Ju’s calm world is thrown off balance when Yong Ju shows up, bringing her bold personality and unstoppable energy. As they work together to promote the new beer, sparks fly, not just from the pressure of saving her branch but from the unexpected connection between them. In the end, both their lives begin to change in ways they never saw coming.

Brewing Love cast

The cast of the show is led by Kim Se Jeong, who previously appeared in shows such as Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter, School 2017, I Wanna Hear Your Song and more. The male lead of the show is taken by Lee Jong Won, who earlier starred in K-dramas such as Bad-Memory Eraser, Knight Flower, Golden Spoon, Hospital Playlist Season 2 and more.

The rest of the supporting cast of the show includes Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul,

Baek Hyun Joo, Park Jee A, Jang Hyuk Jin, Jang Won Young, Choi Bo Kwang, Ryu Won U, Kim Joong Hee and more.

