8 supernatural K-drama characters to cosplay this Halloween: IU from Hotel del Luna, Gong Yoo from Goblin, and more

Halloween is right around the corner and it’s time to dive into the world of supernatural K-dramas to find inspiration for your perfect costume. From charming grim reapers to cursed souls, these characters offer the ideal mix of spookiness, style, and charisma. Whether you’re going for eerie, cute, or downright terrifying, here are eight supernatural K-drama characters to cosplay this Halloween.

8 supernatural characters for Halloween cosplay

1. IU – Jang Man Wol from Hotel del Luna

If you want a look that’s equal parts glamorous and spooky, IU’s Jang Man Wol is a perfect choice. The cursed hotelier of the ghostly Hotel del Luna has a wardrobe filled with exquisite outfits—ranging from traditional hanboks to modern haute couture. For the ultimate Jang Man Wol cosplay, go for a chic black dress, paired with bold red lipstick and vintage jewelry. Don’t forget to carry an elegant parasol for that extra ghostly charm.

2. Gong Yoo – Kim Shin from Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God)

Gong Yoo’s Kim Shin, a 939-year-old goblin cursed with immortality, offers a look that’s both sleek and easy to pull off. To cosplay this character, opt for a long wool coat—preferably in muted tones like grey or black. Add a scarf and tousled hair, and you’ll exude the same brooding charm as the lonely goblin. Bonus points if you carry a decorative sword, hinting at the character’s tragic backstory.

3. Park Shin Hye – Judge from Hell in Sisyphus: The Myth

Park Shin Hye’s character as Kang Bit Na might not be what you’d expect from a typical supernatural role, but her portrayal of a ruthless demon judge from Hell makes for a striking Halloween choice. A chic formal and well fitted outfit combined with a fierce stare, captures her intimidating yet captivating aura. This cosplay channels strength and mystery—perfect for those who want to look both sophisticated and powerful this Halloween.

4. Song Kang – Cha Hyun Soo from Sweet Home

Looking for a horror-inspired costume? Song Kang’s character Cha Hyun Soo from Sweet Home fits the bill perfectly. As a reluctant hero fighting grotesque monsters while slowly transforming into one himself, this costume brings a mix of vulnerability and menace. To achieve the look, wear a hoodie with distressed jeans and smudge black makeup under your eyes for that haunted expression. Carry a baseball bat or knife to channel his survivalist vibe.

5. Lee Dong Wook – Lee Yeon from Tale of the Nine Tailed

If you prefer elegance with a supernatural twist, look no further than Lee Dong Wook’s portrayal of Lee Yeon, a nine-tailed fox. For this cosplay, a sleek black suit, styled hair, and a sense of ethereal charm will make you look like the mythical gumiho. You can also add subtle fox ear accessories or a fluffy tail to give the look an authentic touch. Lee Yeon’s enigmatic aura is sure to make you stand out at any Halloween event.

6. Choi Jin Hyuk – Kim Moo Young from Zombie Detective

Choi Jin Hyuk’s character from Zombie Detective is an amusing yet eerie option for Halloween. As a zombie with a sharp sense of humor, Kim Moo Young balances horror with comedy. For this cosplay, wear a casual suit or trench coat with a white undershirt. Add light green makeup to mimic decaying skin, dark circles under the eyes, and a few artificial scars for a quirky zombie vibe. This costume is perfect for those who want to stay playful while embracing the supernatural.

7. Park So Dam – Death from Death's Game

Park So Dam’s portrayal of Death in Death’s Game is hauntingly beautiful and thought-provoking, making it a unique cosplay choice. Her minimalist look—a black outfit, sleek hair, and emotionless expression—embodies the elegance of death. You can also carry a prop tarot card deck to reflect her character’s connection to fate and destiny. This cosplay is simple yet impactful, perfect for those who appreciate subtlety over extravagance.

8. Kim Sung Cheol – Jung Jin Soo from Hellbound Season 2

If you’re into creepy cult leaders with a supernatural twist, Kim Sung Cheol’s Jung Jin Soo from Hellbound is your go-to. This character’s unsettling calm and eerie sense of justice will give your Halloween costume a sinister edge. To cosplay him, wear a dark-colored coat with a shirt underneath. Style your hair neatly and carry a Bible, hinting at his role as a messenger of doom. This look leans into psychological horror, making it a chilling yet understated choice.