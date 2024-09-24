Kim So Yeon and Yeon Woo Jin’s A Virtuous Business confirms OTT release; Here’s where you can watch it

Kim So Yeon, the popular South Korean actress, will be soon returning to the small screen with an ingenious K-drama A Virtuous Business alongside Yeon Woo Jin. The drama has now confirmed its OTT release on Netflix allowing viewers worldwide to tune in to enjoy this path-breaking K-drama.

On September 24, 2024, Netflix announced that A Virtuous Business starring Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young and Lee Se Hee will premiere on Netflix on October 12.

The announcement came with a poster and trailer for A Virtuous Business. The trailer shows Kim So Yeon’s Han Jung Sook’s friend beginning a door-to-door business selling adult products in the 90s.

Han Jung Sook is a woman who has tried all kinds of careers even as a housekeeper, but to no avail now she has a new career path. In the beginning, she is in disbelief that she is trying to sell adult toys.

While another scene introduces us to Oh Geum Hee (Kim Sung Ryung), the strategist of the team as she creates interesting taglines for their products. On the other hand, Seo Young Bok played by Kim Sung Young is an enthusiast who researches adult products with full rigor.

Finally, we have the bold, spectacular, and savage, Lee Ju Ri, who doesn’t care about what others think and dresses and lives like she deems fit.

Watch Netflix’s conformation for A Virtuous Business with trailer and poster here:

In the regressive time of the 1990s when the topic of sex was taboo and women were expected to rear children and be good housewives. This group of women begins a groundbreaking business while announcing that “women are just as interested in a passionate life.”

Meanwhile, being a romantic comedy, Han Jung Sook will cross paths with Yeon Woo Jin’s Kim Do Hyun, an ace detective with a hidden past.

Kim So Yeon is a South Korean actress who is best known for her breathtaking role in the suspense K-drama The Penthouse: War in Life. She is also well known for Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, Secret Mother, and Prosecutor Princess.

