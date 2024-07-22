Yeon Woo Jin, Kim So Yeon and more confirmed to lead British series Brief Encounter's remake Virtuous Sales

Yeon Woo Jin, Kim So Yeon, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Shin Young, and Lee Se Hee have been confirmed as the cast of Virtuous Sales. The drama is a remake of the 2016 British series Brief Encounter. It is expected to premiere in the second half of 2024. Anticipation runs high as the talented actors come together for an interesting plot set in the 1990s.

Yeon Woo Jin to play police officer and Kim So Yeon to play homemaker in Virtuous Sales

On July 22, JTBC confirmed that Yeon Woo Jin, Kim So Yeon, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Shin Young, and Lee Se Hee will be leading the upcoming drama Virtuous Sales. Yeon Woo Jin will be playing Kim Do Hyun, a police officer from the United States of America. He belongs to a wealthy family and is also smart and hence is quickly promoted. But strangely he comes to work in a rural village.

Kim So Yeon takes on the role of Han Jung Sook who is a homemaker and was a beauty pageant winner in the past. She lives a peaceful life with her husband but due to financial struggles, she starts selling adult products and finds her calling as a saleswoman.

More about Virtuous Sales

Virtuous Sales is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2024.

Advertisement

The story is set in a rural village in the 1990s when the topic of sex was taboo. Virtuous Sales will focus on the lives of women who sell adult products door to door at a time when women were expected to retire early and take care of their families.

The project is being directed by Jo Woong who is also known for Love All Play and Justice. Choi Bo Rim has worked on the screenplay. She has also written for hits like My Roommate is a Gumiho and Touch Your Heart.

ALSO READ: The Escape Of The Seven's Hwang Jung Eum confirmed to be dating basketball player