Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah’s Knock Off confirms full cast; Kwon Nara, Kim Mu Yeol, more to team-up for black comedy

Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah are gearing up for their upcoming collaboration in the black comedy drama Knock Off. The series is set to premiere in 2025. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, the final cast lineup has been unveiled. Kwon Nara, Kim Myu Yeol, Yoo Jae Myung, and more are confirmed to star in the drama.

On September 2, Disney+ Korea unveiled the star-studded cast ensemble for the upcoming black comedy period series Knock Off. Apart from the leads Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah, more talented actors will take on some pivotal roles in this highly anticipated drama.

Kwon Nara, who recently starrer in The Midnight Studio will transform into Moon Yoo Bin in Knock Off. She is a talented designer who makes top-class counterfeit bags.

Actor Kim Mu Yeol will make a special appearance as Baek Jong Min, a prosecutor at the Central District Prosecutors’ Office. He is also the head of the counterfeit goods crackdown team and plans to take down Kim Sung Jun (played by Kim Soo Hyun), who has taken over the fake products market.

Joining him is actor Jeong Man Sik as detective Lee Ki Bong. Kang Mal Geum will transform into an investigator with eyes on the counterfeit market.

Reply 1988 fame Yoo Jae Myung will embody the character of Kim Man Sik, the father of Kim Sung Jun. He is the one who introduced his son to the counterfeit market.

In addition, rookie actress Bang Hyo Rin will play the role of Bae Nu Ri, the president of the counterfeit market. She is a strong character with many intricate layers. She joins hands with Kim Sung Jun to take over the market. Taxi Driver actor Kim Eui Sung will portray the role of Bae Nu Ri’s uncle Bae Pil Gu. He is the king of Busan’s counterfeit market.

Lee Jung Eun, known for Parasite, Miss Night and Day, and more is set to appear in a cameo role in Knock Off. She will step into the shoes of Park Ae Ja, Kim Sung Jun’s mother. She is a retired civil servant and a dedicated mother who has devoted her whole life to her family.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Eun will play Bae Nu Ri’s lawyer and strategist Jang Ji Soo, while Go Kyu Pil will transform into her right-hand man and leader in action for the counterfeit market.

Knock Off is now set to premiere globally in 2025 on Disney+.

