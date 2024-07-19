Kim Soo Hyun reveals shoot schedule for upcoming comedy Knock Off; Actor to start filming in August

Kim Soo Hyun revealed in a recent interview that he will start filming for his upcoming project Knock Off in August. After the success of his recent drama Queen of Tears, all eyes are on the actor's next project. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the comedy-drama which will also feature Jo Bo Ah and Kim Si Ah.

Kim Soo Hyun to initiate filming for Knock Off from August

During a recent Japanese interview, Kim Soo Hyun revealed his upcoming schedule. He shared that the filming for his next project Knock Off is likely to start in August. This raises the excitement for the drama as fans eagerly await to see the actor take on a comedy role after his hit romance comedy Queen of Tears.

More about Knock Off

Knock Off is an upcoming black comedy which will be streaming on Disney+. It is expected to premiere in 2025. Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah and Kim Si Ah are reported to take on the main roles. Jo Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Eui Sung, Kang Mal Geum and Jung Man Sik have also joined the cast. There is much hype surrounding the drama as the star cast known for their brilliant performances comes together for an interesting plot.

The drama is set in 1997 during the IMF crisis and tells the story of a bogus market which sells fake luxury goods. Kim Soo Hyun will take on the role of the leading man of this fake market. Jo Bo Ah will be appearing as Kim Soo Hyun's first love. Kim Si Ah will play a woman who gets involved with Kim Soo Hyun's business.

The project is being directed by Park Hyun Suk who is known for hits like Uncontrolably Fond and Song of the Bandits. Han Jung Hoon had written for the drama who also worked on Song of the Bandits.

