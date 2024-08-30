When Jun Ji Hyun was at 'disadvantage’ during kiss scene with Kim Soo Hyun in The Thieves; know why

A year before their iconic collaboration on My Love from the Star, Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun met on the set of the action film The Thieves. In an interview, while promoting the movie, the actress revealed that she felt at a disadvantage during a kiss scene with Kim Soo Hyun.

Back in 2012, Jun Ji Hyun appeared in an interview with a Korean media outlet. While talking about her scenes with Kim Soo Hyun, she said that she was nervous as it was her first kiss scene in Korea but, regardless, agreed to do it as the actor is younger than her.

Further explaining, she said that she asked Kim Soo Hyun if it was the same situation for him, to which the actor replied that it wasn’t his first kiss scene.“I felt like I was at a disadvantage then,” Jun Ji Hyun jokingly said.

During the interview, the Jirisan actress further talked about how Kim Soo Hyun made her feel comfortable during such scenes. She revealed that she was anxious because the director wanted to take many retakes regardless of whether they came out well or not.

“All actors get worried about such scenes and have a hard time getting through them, but in my case, it was great because I was with Kim Soo Hyun”, said the actress.

Needless to say, viewers felt glad about the seamless collaboration between these two talented actors, which was reflected through their performance in The Thieves. Their on-screen chemistry had fans asking for more. In the following year, they returned as a pair on SBS’ fantasy rom-com My Love from the Star.

Watch The Thieves trailer here:

Jun Ji Hyun (also known as Giana Jun in the West) is one of the most talented Korean actresses and is regarded as a Hallyu star. Having entered the entertainment industry in the late 90s, she rose to fame with her lead role in the box-office hit My Sassy Girl (2001).

In the following years, she continued to amaze viewers with her outstanding acting skills and evergreen charm, becoming a top Hallyu sensation. Some of her best works include My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, Jirisan, Il Mare, Kingdom: Ashin of the North, and more.

