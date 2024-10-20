Kim Soo Hyun serenades fans with IU’s The Story Only I Didn’t Know at 2024 Asia Tour EYES ON YOU fan meeting in Seoul

Kim Soo Hyun performed IU's The Story Only I Didn’t Know for his fans at his 2024 Asia Tour EYES ON YOU fan meeting in Seoul. Fans appreciated his singing skills to pull off the melodies track by IU. Kim Soo Hyun and IU have previously worked together in the 2015 drama The Producers.

On October 19, Kim Soo Hyun sang IU's The Story Only I Didn’t Know at his 2024 Asia Tour EYES ON YOU fan meeting in Seoul. The actor kicked off his 2024 Asia Fanmeet EYES ON YOU back in June from Yokohama. The song, originally by IU, was released in February 2011. Kim Soo Hyun also covered Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Jakarta and finally concluded his fan meetings in Seoul. Kim Soo Hyun will be leading the upcoming drama Knock Off.

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. His first appearance in a film was with Worst Friends in 2009. He rose to global fame with the super-hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun which was released in 2012. This was followed by a series of successful dramas like My Love From the Star, The Producers and more.

He recently appeared in the hit series Queen of Tears with Kim Ji Won.

IU debuted in 2008 with Lost and Found. She is a global icon and a household name in South Korea. She has impressed audiences with her exceptional singing and songwriting skills. She is also a well-known actor and has starred in various hits like My Mister, Hotel De Luna, Moon Lovers, Dream and many more. She is currently filming for the drama series Thank You for Your Hard Work which will also star Park Bo Gum.

