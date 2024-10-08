When Kim Soo Hyun revealed reason for choosing Queen of Tears to break his three-year hiatus

We all loved Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears. One of the key reasons behind the drama’s explosive global success was his heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry with Kim Ji Won, that even gave rise to real-life dating rumors. However, before this tvN rom-com, Korea’s highest-paid actor was nowhere to be seen on the screen of K-dramas for 3 years. Before Queen of Tears, his last project was One Ordinary Day, which was released in 2021.

Back in March, during the promotions of the rom-com drama, he revealed why he chose this work to break his 3-year-long hiatus. He began by explaining that he didn’t actually want a break like he was going to the military. “I was looking for a project. In the meantime, I met Queen of Tears, “, the actor said indicating that it was the perfect timing and he was more than willing to make the rom-com his comeback project.

Further elaborating why he accepted the offer to star in this drama, Kim Soo Hyun said, “It’s my first time playing a married couple. I wanted to experience and express living with in-laws.” He added that his character Beak Hyun Woo had diverse charms so he wanted to combine delicacy, intelligence, and patheticness all together but in an interesting way that would make people laugh and cry at the same time.

Now that it has been more than six months, since the drama aired, we as viewers can vouch that he didn’t fail to mark an iconic return to the K-drama land. Especially since Queen of Tears set a new record as the highest-rated drama in tvN’s history surpassing previous hits like Crash Landing on You, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Reply 1988, and more.

Catch a glimpse of Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears here:

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun portrayed the role of Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of a large conglomerate named Queen’s Group. Despite all odds, he got married to Hong Hae In (played by Kim Ji Won), the heiress of the company. However, three years after their wedding, the couple started grappling with a troubled married life. From almost divorcing to finding their way back to each other, the tumultuous love story of Queen of Tears made us feel happy, sad, angry, frustrated, and all kinds of emotions.

