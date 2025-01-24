‘Please…’: Kim Soo Hyun directly addresses dating rumors with Queen of Tears co-star Kim Ji Won; know more

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s chemistry in Queen of Tears won hearts, making them everyone’s favorite on-screen couple. Over time, fans began to see the pair as more than just their characters, leading many to ship them as a real-life couple.

On January 24, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun addressed the dating rumors directly, putting any speculation to rest. The actor took to the fan communication platform DearU Bubble to interact with his fans. During the chat, a user asked him to confirm his relationship with Queen of Tears co-star Kim Ji Won and even suggested he marry her.

Kim Soo Hyun’s response was straightforward and left no room for misunderstanding. He replied, “LOL, please watch the drama like a drama for now on.”

This response came after a fan had urged him, saying, “Please hurry up and get married to Ji Won, do a ‘love stargram,’ and make your relationship public. Show more of yourself than you do now.”

Previously, both Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun were embroiled in dating rumors after they were seen with the same bodyguard. Moreover, Kim Soo Hyun’s deleted Instagram photos which resembled Kim Joo Won’s fueled the rumors further. However, both the actor’s agency cam forward and said that it was a forced ‘lovestagram’ and not every rumor had to be addressed.

Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead roles, Queen of Tears is a South Korean romantic-comedy series that follows the plot of two individuals with completely different perspectives on life falling in love. However, after Hae In is diagnosed with a chronic disease, their relationship starts to change drastically, rekindling their love for each other.

Advertisement

The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. Park Ji Eun is the writer of the series, renowned for her previous exceptional work in K-dramas like The Producers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on You. Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show has 16 episodes in total.

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope, BLACKPINK's Rosé, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Taeyang take over Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes; watch heartwarming interactions