Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun and Ra Mi Ran starrer historical drama Jeong Nyeon's production in full swing; see PICS from set

Jeong Nyeon is an upcoming period drama that explores the lives of women who are passionate about acting and music. There has been much hype surrounding the drama as Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Yoon Hye, and Woo Da Vi take on the main roles for this exciting project.

On June 2, the cast and crew of Jeong Nyeon were seen filming for the upcoming historical music piece, which is set to broadcast in October. Popular actress Kim Tae Ri was seen smiling and wearing a plum hanbok, while Shin Ye Eun was seen wearing a Korean man costume from the 1950s. The images also revealed Kim Tae Ri monitoring the scenes and performances.

More about Jeong Nyeon

Jeong Nyeon is scheduled to premiere in October and air on tvN.

Jeong Nyeon is set immediately after the Korean War in the 1950s. Jeong Nyeong (Kim Tae Ri) and her mother (Moon So Ri) barely make a living in these difficult times. Jeong Nyeong wishes to become an actress in Seoul, but her dreams seem far from being fulfilled. One day, she witnesses a performance by a theatre company led by Director Kang So Bok (Ra Mi Ran).

This ignites a passion in her to make her dreams come true. She secretly smuggles herself with this theatre crew and ends up in Seoul. She joins a theatre group and becomes a trainee. She and Heo Young Seo (Shin Ye Eun) become rivals.

Jeong Nyeon is based on a webcomic written by Seo Ye Ri and Na Mon. Jung Ji In is directing this piece and has previously worked on hit series like The Red Sleeves. Cho Hyo Bi screenwrote for this drama and also wrote for A Time Called You.

