Kim Tae Ri’s Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born claims top spots in buzzworthy drama and actor rankings

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is a South Korean series starring Kim Tae-ri in the leading role. The story revolves around a girl who dreams of becoming a theater actress. Set in the 1950s, the show offers a unique take on portraying the hardships of a woman during that time. With the release of its final episode, the show has managed to top the buzzworthy drama and actor rankings this week.

On November 25, 2024, Good Data Corporation released the weekly list of TV dramas that generated the most buzz and popularity among viewers, with Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born taking the first spot.

Furthermore, not only did the K-drama hold onto the top spot, but its star, Kim Tae-ri, also maintained her position at the top of the most buzzworthy drama cast members list. Other cast members from the show who also made the list this week include Jung Eun-chae in fifth place, Shin Ye-eun in eighth, and Woo Davi in tenth.

Meanwhile, The Fiery Priest 2 maintained its position in second place on the drama rankings this week, with its star Kim Nam-gil holding steady in fourth place on the actor list. Doubt also kept its place in third on the drama list during its final week on air. Family by Choice remained strong in fourth place on the drama chart, with its lead actors securing three of the top six spots on the actor list: Jung Chaeyeon in second, Hwang In-youp in third, and Bae Hyeon-seong in sixth.

A Virtuous Business stayed in fifth place on the drama list during its final week, while its stars Kim Sung-ryung and Kim So-yeon ranked seventh and ninth, respectively, on the actor list. Lastly, the new rom-com Marry YOU made its debut in tenth place on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 most buzzworthy TV dramas

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born The Fiery Priest 2 Doubt Family by Choice A Virtuous Business Brewing Love Iron Family Love Your Enemy Face Me Marry YOU

The top 10 most buzzworthy actors