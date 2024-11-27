Jung Hae In declines lead role in Japanese drama with Kentaro Sakaguchi; production reports on ‘facing difficulties’

Jung Hae In has reportedly decided not to appear in his upcoming Japanese drama with Kentaro Sakaguchi. Previously, it was reported that the actor was positively considering his role. However, according to the latest updates, he has declined the casting offer. His agency is yet to confirm anything as of now. On the other hand, the drama's production is reportedly facing difficulties due to the actor's decision.

According to a Korean media outlet's report on November 27, Jung Hae In has withdrawn from the upcoming Japanese drama, which is set to broadcast through the TBS network. The production company reportedly planned to commence filming in February 2025. However, as per the reports, Jung Hae In's sudden decision has put the team in a difficult spot. The production is now reportedly facing issues with recasting, while Kentaro Sakaguchi, who will be taking on the other main role, also reported on getting 'caught off guard' by the Love Next Door actor's withdrawal.

As of now, Jung Hae In's agency, FNC Entertainment, hasn't confirmed the reports or released any statement regarding the matter. Back in October, it was reported that Jung Hae In would be starring in a new Japanese drama, which was reportedly being produced by locals. He was positively considering his lead role with Kentaro Sakaguchi.

The drama will depict the story of a Korean lawyer and a Japanese veterinarian, who start off with hostility but find a way to build trust over time. It is set to narrate a beautiful story of friendship between two people coming from different countries. Following Jung Hae In's withdrawal, all eyes were on who would replace him in this upcoming work.

Meanwhile, back in August, Jung Hae In made his highly anticipated rom-com comeback with a lead role in Love Next Door. His performance and chemistry with Jung So Min received global praise, while the drama received high viewership ratings. In addition to drama, he also made his big-screen return with a lead role in I, The Executioner (also known as Veteran 2). The film recorded over 7 million moviegoers and around 70 billion KRW gross revenue.

