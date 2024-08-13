Kim Woo Bin turns martial artist who fights crime in new trailer and poster of Officer Black Belt; check out here

Fans can get ready for some adrenaline-pumping action with the upcoming film Officer Black Belt, premiering on September 13. Today's teaser released by the OTT platform offers a glimpse into the story of Lee Jung Do (played by Kim Woo Bin), an ordinary young man with extraordinary martial arts skills, who begins his new role as a martial arts officer. Teaming up with probation officer Kim Sun Min (Kim Sung Kyung), Jung Do works to monitor offenders and combat crime.

The teaser trailer kicks off with Lee Jung Do displaying his impressive martial arts skills, backed by third-degree belts in Taekwondo, Judo, and Kendo, totaling a ninth-degree black belt. Kim Sun Min, responsible for overseeing probationers with ankle trackers, sees Jung Do’s potential and offers him a role asking him to fight crimes.

Though Jung Do’s playful personality contrasts with his serious duties as a martial arts officer, his dedication ensures he’ll keep civilians safe around the clock. Kim Woo Bin’s portrayal of Lee Jung Do, blending martial arts expertise with swift justice, promises an exhilarating ride from start to finish.

The newly revealed teaser poster shows Lee Jung Do delivering a powerful punch with a hint of a smile, clearly relishing the pursuit of justice. Fans are eagerly anticipating how he will handle his role as a martial arts officer, ensuring offenders stay in check. Directed by the acclaimed Jason Kim, Officer Black Belt streams on Netflix starting September 13.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer and poster here-

On December 15 2023, photos of a coffee cart sent to the set of the upcoming movie Officer Black Belt went viral. The cart, a thoughtful gesture from Shin Min Ah to her beloved boyfriend Kim Woo Bin, who stars in the film, was adorned with messages reading, “Thank you to all the actors and staff of Officer Black Belt. From Shin Min Ah,” and "Kim Woo Bin is this level.”

The two have been expressing their affection not just on social media but also through public appearances. Kim Woo Bin was even present at the VIP premiere of Shin Min Ah's film 3 Days of Vacation. Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah went public with their relationship in 2015 and have been together for 8 years. Both actors are also signed under the same label, AM Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin's loving gaze at Shin Min Ah steals the spotlight at wedding, delighting fans