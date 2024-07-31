Who is in Jo Jung Suk's 80s-born club? Hospital Playlist's Kim Dae Myung, Reply's 1988's Kim Sung Kyun and more part of friend group

Jo Jung Suk, the famed actor is set to appear as a guest on the hit South Korean talk show You Quiz on the Block to promote his new movie Pilot. In a preview of the upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block Jo Jung Suk went on to talk about the 80-born actors club and its members.

Jo Jung Suk divulges the members of the private 80-born actors club at Yoo Jae Suk’s You Quiz on the Block

On July 31 KST, You Quiz on the Block unveiled an interesting preview of the upcoming episode starring Jo Jung Suk who who is leading the new movie Pilot. The title of the preview was “Splitting the Bill, Full of Friendship! Actor Jo Jung Suk and the 80 born actors members”.

The preview has been garnering attention as Jo Jung Suk has talked about a special club he is a member of called 80-born actors. In the video, the host Yoo Jae Suk asked Jo Jung Suk about a private club called 80-born actors while asking what is the club and who are the members.

Jo Jung Suk replied that the 80 Born Actors Club is a gathering of “actors born in 1980” and the members are top stars Park Ji Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Jin Goo, Yoon Kyung Ho, Yang Jun Mo, Kim Dae Myung and Kim Nam Gil.

Advertisement

Watch Jo Jung Suk’s preview of You Quiz on the Block here:

What more did Jo Jung Suk share about the 80-born actors club?

Yoo Jae Suk said that he has heard the members spit their bills and their friendship is strong and that they even have an official pose.

Jo Jung Suk was a bit surprised to see that Yoo Jae Suk knew that and affirmed that it was true that the bill is split between the members equally. The Hospital Playlist actor revealed an incident in which he could not attend the club meeting on his first day because of his appendectomy but he still sent money for his share of the bill.

He added that the club members called him asking to send money in a joking way and he did send it as well humorously noting that even the people absent are required to pay a share of the bill.

Advertisement

Jo Jung Suk’s episode on You Quiz on the Block will premiere on July 31 at 8:45 PM KST (5:15 PM IST).

ALSO READ: Jo Jung Suk says he is astonished by his female version's beauty in film Pilot; reveals wife Gummy’s reaction: Watch