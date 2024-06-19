Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah display long term relationship goals: Couple spotted enjoying date at departmental store

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are popular South Korean actors who have been in a relationship since 2015. The actors often display their love and support for each other publicly. Kim Woo Bin is known for his roles in dramas like Uncontrollably Fond and Our Blues. Shin Min Ah has impressed with her roles in Oh My Venus and Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin spotted on romantic date

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin were seen enjoying a romantic date together at the departmental store. As Shin Min Ah searched through the clothes rack, Kim Woo Bin stood with her to help her out. The celebrity couple were also spotted on a trip together in Japan earlier this year.

More about Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time. Even after eight years, the two actors are often spotted displaying their love for each other. The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2015.

Shin Min Ah made her debut in 2001 with the drama Beautiful Days and the film Volcano High. Her last drama appearance was Our Blues in 2022. She will be returning to K-dramas with the upcoming romance comedy Because I Want No Loss along with Kim Young Dae. The drama is expected to be released in August.

Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond, and more. In 2023, he took on the lead role in the drama Black Knight. He will be taking on the role of Genie in the much-awaited fantasy romance Everything Will Come True which also stars Bae Suzy.

