Kim Woo Bin turns cameraman for Suzy in playful behind-the-scenes moment from All the Love You Wish For set

Suzy and Kim Woo Bin are all set to star in an upcoming South Korean series titled All the Love You Wish For. In some recently uploaded pictures and clips by the actress herself, both stars are seen engaged in playful antics on the set of the show.

On August 29, 2024, Bae Suzy uploaded several pictures and videos on her Instagram profile featuring her co-star Kim Woo Bin. The two K-drama stars will be appearing in the lead role for the upcoming show All the Love You Wish For. In the post, Suzy is posing in front of a coffee truck that was sent to her on the set. Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin takes the role of a cameraman and clicks multiple pictures of the actress in front of the truck.

The playful and adorable interaction between the two showcases that they are indeed comfortable with each other. Their chemistry is brimming ahead of the show’s release, which is further creating anticipation among fans.

All the Love You Wish For is directed by Lee Byung Hun, and the screenplay is written by Kim Eun Sook, who has previously also worked on The Glory, A Gentleman's Dignity, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, The Heirs, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

The plot of the series follows a Genie, played by Kim Woo Bin, who has been stuck inside a lamp for a long time. As he is left for punishment, the Genie has a lot of emotional outbursts, ranging from sudden anger to sadness. One day, Ga Young comes across a lamp, which leads her to free the genie. The act has granted her 3 wishes, but it has a twist. The wishes may result in either a reward or a punishment. They both go on a journey where Ga Young helps the genie free himself from his punishment and rediscover himself along the way.

The upcoming show is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes and will be aired via the South Korean network, tvN. However, the confirmed date of release has not been revealed yet and it is expected to premiere in the second half of 2024.

