Kim Young Dae calls No Gain No Love co-star Shin Min Ah his ‘forever gumiho’; reveals he was her fan since middle school

Kim Young Dae recently appeared for an interview where he talks about his recent K-drama No Gain No Love. While talking about his chemistry with Shin Min Ah, the actor revealed that he has been a fan of hers for a long time and used to watch her iconic series, My Girlfriend is Gumiho, in his middle school days.

On October 10, 2024, Kim Young Dae gave an interview to a South Korean media publication Edaily and was asked about his magnetic chemistry with co-star Shin Min Ah despite their age gap. The actor shared that he had been a devoted fan of Shin Min Ah ever since watching My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho during his middle school years. He expressed how deeply the project resonated with him, noting that she would always be the Gumiho in his eyes. The impact of that role stayed with him, and he admitted to feeling excited and almost in disbelief each time he arrived on set, knowing he would be acting alongside her.

He further recalled watching the drama's broadcast with his parents, who were amazed and asked, 'How are you acting with Shin Min Ah?' He humorously responded, 'I know, right? How did this even happen?' Reflecting on their first meeting during the script reading, he added that he was so nervous he could barely speak.

The storyline centers around Son Hae Yeong, a woman resolutely focused on preventing any financial setbacks. When confronted with the possibility of a job promotion being jeopardized, she devises a scheme involving a staged wedding and recruits Kim Ji Uk, a kind-hearted convenience store cashier, to play the role of her faux partner.

Although their relationship begins on shaky ground, Kim Ji Uk consents to be her pretend fiancé. Their relationship develops steadily and eventually leads to a blossoming romance between the two.

Apart from Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae, the cast ensemble of the show includes Lee Sang Yi, Han Ji Hyun, Jeon Hye Won, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Min Kyung, and more. Directed by Kim Jung Shik and written by Kim Jung Shik, the romantic comedy premiered on August 26, 2024, on the South Korean network tvN.

