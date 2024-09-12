King The Land's Ahn Se Ha cancel's musical participation and public appearances amid ongoing school bullying controversy

In a swift response to mounting allegations of school bullying, actor Ahn Se Ha has stepped back from his public engagements. The controversy, which erupted just days before a highly anticipated musical performance, has led to significant changes in his schedule and public commitments.

Ahn Se Ha, currently starring as D’Ysquith in the musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, will temporarily halt his performances. On September 12, SHOWNOTE, the musical’s production company, announced that Ahn Se Ha’s participation in the show would be paused to address the ongoing allegations. The decision came after discussions with his agency, Hunus Entertainment, who agreed that it would be inappropriate for him to continue performing until the matter is resolved.

Consequently, actors Jung Moon Sung and Jung Sang Hoon will fill in for Ahn Se Ha on select dates. While he is still set to perform on September 13, his involvement in shows scheduled for October remains uncertain.

The actor’s planned ceremonial first pitch at a September 15 baseball game hosted by the NC Dinos has also been canceled. NC Dinos released a statement on September 11, emphasizing that hosting the event amidst the controversy would be inappropriate. This move underscores the gravity of the situation, as Ahn Se Ha’s role in the game was intended to celebrate his ties to Changwon, his hometown.

Meanwhile, the allegations surfaced after Ahn Se Ha’s involvement in public events was announced, with claims from a netizen identifying themselves as a former classmate. They accused Ahn Se Ha of being a notorious school bully, recounting instances of physical and verbal abuse. These accusations have been met with strong denials from Hunus Entertainment, who have filed a formal complaint with the police and are pursuing legal action for defamation.

Despite these denials, additional individuals have stepped forward, corroborating the claims of Ahn Se Ha’s bullying behavior during his middle school years. This has fueled further controversy, putting his career and public image under intense scrutiny.

As the situation continues to develop, Ahn Se Ha’s agency and fans eagerly await the resolution of this troubling matter.

