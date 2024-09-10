King the Land’s Ahn Se Ha accused of school bullying; agency refutes claims and promises legal action

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to bullying and violence

Actor Ahn Se Ha has been accused of school bullying and violence, but his agency has firmly denied the claims. In a post by an individual claiming to have attended the same middle school as Ahn Se Ha, they accused the actor of bullying them during that time. The accuser initially stated that there was a large group of bullies at the school, with Ahn Se Ha allegedly being the leader. According to the post, Ahn Se Ha would threaten the accuser.

The accuser claimed that Ahn Se Ha’s group would drag them into the boiler room, where Ahn Se Ha picked up a large piece of broken glass. He allegedly threatened the victim by poking them in the stomach with the glass and demanded that they fight one of the bullies in his group, despite their reluctance.

After the accuser refused Ahn Se Ha’s demand, the group of bullies allegedly attacked them. The accuser described feeling belittled but felt they had no choice but to endure the situation, as their friends were unable to fully intervene or offer help. The accuser claimed that the harassment in the boiler room became a regular occurrence, with repeated incidents of bullying taking place there.

The accuser stated that they reported the bullying to their homeroom teacher and the school dean. Following an investigation, Ahn Se Ha and his group of bullies were disciplined. However, according to the accuser, Ahn Se Ha continued to pick fights and swear at them until their middle school graduation.

The accuser stated that they decided to make the post after seeing Ahn Se Ha throw the first pitch at a baseball game. They expressed their concern about not wanting their child to applaud someone they believe was involved in such actions.

In response, Ahn Se Ha’s agency, Hunus Entertainment, has denied all the claims made in the post, calling them clearly false. They pointed out several contradictions in the accuser's statements and announced their intention to take legal action against these false allegations. The agency added, "This is a story that makes no sense."

Ahn Se Ha made his breakthrough in the K-drama scene with roles in The Producers and She Was Pretty. Since then, he has held high-profile roles in Love in the Moonlight, Nevertheless, and King the Land.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

