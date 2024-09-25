KISS OF LIFE announces October comeback with 3rd mini album Lose Yourself; Know details

KISS OF LIFE will be returning with their 3rd mini album titled Lose Yourself in October 2024. The group will also be dropping a pre-release track ahead of the album release. The rookie group was formed in 2023 and consists of four members including Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul. The group is known for their catchy melodies and memorable choreographies.

On September 25, KISS OF LIFE announced that they would be making a comeback on October 15 with their 3rd mini album Lose Yourself. Prior to the release, they would also be dropping a pre-release track along with the music video on October 4. Their social media accounts posted a teaser image for the upcoming album which displayed the name of the album in pink. Anticipation runs high as the group will be making a return with a new theme and style.

KISS OF LIFE made their debut on July 5, 2023, with thier first mini album KISS OF LIFE along with the title track Shhh . As each member brings something unique to the group, it contributes to their diverse musical and performance style. Member Natty also gained attention through her previous appearances on survival shows Sixteen and Idol School.

The group is known for blending dynamic choreography with a mix of pop, R&B, and hip-hop elements, appealing to a wide range of K-pop fans. Their debut EP, Kiss of Life, featured the title track Shhh, which highlighted their energetic vibe and vocal skills. The group quickly garnered attention for their strong performances, unique sound, and visual appeal.

Following this, they released their second mini album Born to Be XX on November 8 2023. This album included tracks like Bad News and Nobody Knows.

The group rose to global fame with their 2024 single release Sticky which quickly gained attention for its trendy choreography.

