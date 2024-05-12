Mannara Chopra is riding high on success post Bigg Boss 17 and is receiving a lot of love for her loving personailty. The Zid actress had a roller-coaster ride in the show and managed to secure a place in the Top 3 finalists of the show. Chopra had her share of obstacles in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mannara's mother Kamini Chopra spoke at length about how the negativity affected her while her daughter was locked inside the controversial house.

Kamini Chopra recalls the torture task

It is a known fact that Mannara Chopra's mother Kamini Chopra Handa was the one who persuaded her to participate in the show. However, she regretted her decision when she saw the torture task. Recalling the same, Mrs.Chopra Handa said that she was deeply affected by the way the three girls (Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande) performed during the task. She revealed that she went speechless and mum for a couple of days and felt bad for sending her daughter into the controversial show.

She said, "Itna bura torture kiya unn girls ne. Haldi, mirchi, ye laga ke, shampoo or mirch ka paani daal rahe hai. Woh mujhse bilkul nai dekha gaya. Tab mujhe laga maine galti ki hai. Bilkul chup rahi mai 3-4 din."

Take a look at the complete interview of Mannara Chopra and her mother here:

(Those three girls tortured her so badly. They used turmeric, and chilly powder and put water with shampoo and chilly powder. I couldn't see all that. I felt I made a big mistake. I went mum for 3-4 days.)

Kamini Chopra Handa on overcoming the guilt

Furthermore, Kamini Chopra Handa mentioned that her family members called her and calmed her down and stated that Mannara is doing so well in the show and she shouldn't bother much. She added that Mannara was strong enough to move out of that situation. Subsequently, she also credited the three boys (Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey) who supported her and stood with her in the tiring times.

Kamini Chopra Handa on why she wanted Mannara to participate in Bigg Boss

In the interview, Kamini Chopra Handa revealed that she also manages Mannara's work and was getting the offer for Bigg Boss for a couple of years, however, Mannara was never up for it because she couldn't fight or answer back. She recalled her childhood days and stated that even in her childhood, she could never fight and would go about things to her and she would calm her down.

She said, "However, when Bigg Boss 17 was offered, I wanted Mannara to be seen and known better and thus I requested her to do the show. She asked me if I was sure about it and I assured her and that's how she participated in the show."

Mannara Chopra on feedback post-Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra added that she always wanted to make her family proud and the way her family greeted her and hugged her, she was content that she could accomplish that. Even how her fans and people she meets randomly greet her with a smile and a warm hug makes her feel loved and relatable.

Mannara Chopra finished her Bigg Boss 17 journey as a second runner-up.

