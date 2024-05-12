From preparing scrumptious meals to comforting us in times of sadness, moms are the epitome of strength. They teach us the incredible power of love, without expecting anything in return. Today (May 12), the world is celebrating Mother's Day, and it is that special occasion when showing her a little love and honor can make your mom's day. On this special day, television actress Aishwarya Khare spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed love for her mother.

Currently, Aishwarya Khare is known for her role as Lakshmi in the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi, opposite Rohit Suchanti. While speaking to us, she shared being closest to her mom.

Aishwarya Khare calls mom her 'go-to person'

Opening up about her bond with her mother, Aishwarya Khare said, "My mom is my superhero, no matter what the situation is, whenever I am stuck somewhere, she is my go-to person. Being the eldest daughter in the house, I have been the closest to my mom, I keep no secrets from her. I remember during my school days, she would prepare my favorite food with lots of love."

The Bhagya Lakshmi actress added, "Some of the memories I cherish are our time spent together shopping and cooking while talking about everything under the sun. Even today, when I am not feeling well or am stressed out about something, one call to my mother fixes everything for me. I just want to wish all the mothers a very Happy Mother's Day!"

Have a look at her post here:

About Aishwarya Khare

The actress made her acting debut in 2014 and went on to play the parallel lead in Jane Kya Hoga Rama Re. She also signed the dotted lines to essay the role of Aparajita in the supernatural drama series Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani.

Speaking of her first noticeable role on the screen, it was when Aishwarya joined the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein. Although it was a cameo, it earned her significant recognition. Later, she was seen in Naagin 5. Since 2021, the actress has been playing the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's Bhagya Lakshmi.

