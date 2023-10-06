Know about BLACKPINK’s Jennie You & Me digital cover art designed by Naoko Takeuchi, creator of Sailor Moon

BLACKPINK’s visual Jennie released her second solo track You & Me’s special performance video on October 6, 2023. The song debuted at the BORN PINK performance in Seoul. A Coachella remix rendition of the same was then rolled out with an additional rap verse. Now, the third version has made it to the internet with a special dance performance by the SOLO singer. Adding cherry on the cake is Takeuchi Naoko’s cover art for You & Me, which features Jennie in the artist's signature style. Check out the details.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie You & Me digital album cover is designed by Naoko Takeuchi

You & Me is a calming and beautifully composed track, which perfectly blends with the serene moonlight backdrop powered by Jennie’s powerful vocals and a standout rap verse. Additionally, the splendor of the full moon and Jennie's exquisite silhouette in You & Me offer an appealing element to the song's delicate message of love. Japanese artist, Takeuchi Naoko collaborated with the K-pop idol to present the cover artwork of You & Me. Vibrant hues, brisk compositions, and deeply intense characters that define Takeuchi's artistic style can be witnessed in Jennie’s cover as well. For those who are not aware, Sailor Moon's artwork has won praise and critical appreciation for its originality and visual appeal, making it one of the most iconic manga and anime franchises of all time.

In the digital cover, Jennie is decked in a shimmery white outfit with a sailor collar, surrounded by stars and crescent moons all around her. Further, the Sailor Moon logo's font is used in the title logo on the cover of You & Me as well.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's cover art by Naoko Takeuchi, a collaboration that no one saw coming

On October 6, fans were taken aback by surprise after witnessing the iconic collaboration between the Japanese artist and the Pink Venom singer. But, that makes sense given that BLACKPINK and Sailor Moon are two of the most well-known pop culture franchises globally. Fans have applauded the album cover for its artistic beauty and originality. The cover art also helped generate an adequate amount of excitement ahead of the album's release.

Check out how fans have been reacting!

About Jennie’s You & Me track

The year 2023 has remained quite busy for Jennie in terms of work and brand endorsements. On August 9th, it was reported that Jennie's song You & Me has been officially registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP). The move came shortly after Jennie performed her then-unreleased song during BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert in Seoul. At the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, she debuted a remix of the song with an additional rap verse. The second rendition was added to the ASCAP’s catalog as well. On October 4, YG Entertainment released an official confirmation regarding the release of her second solo track on the group's official X handle (formerly Twitter).

