Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always received immense love and appreciation from the viewers. The show keeps on introducing gripping twists and turns to its storyline. In a recent turn of events, audiences witnessed Abhira deciding to live with Armaan before their contractual marriage came to an end and subsequently re-entering the Poddar house against the wishes of the family. Now, in the next installments, Kaveri aka Dadisa will conspire against Abhira’s plan of staying with Armaan for another three months and will take an oath to separate them legally within a time period of 15 days.

The drama series stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Anita Raaj as Abhira, Armaan and Kaveri.

Will Abhira and Armaan realize their feelings for each other before parting ways?

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Kaveri asking Armaan to give divorce papers to Abhira. Armaan fulfills her wish and hands over the legal documents to Abhira. He says that he is fed up with daily fights and arguments and so, wants to end this relationship once and for all. Abhira is stunned at Armaan's decision.

Madhav, who doesn’t want Abhira and Armaan’s separation, takes the papers from Abhira and throws them in the pool. He confronts Kaveri and tells her that Abhira is perfect for Armaan. Kaveri remains adamant about removing Abhira from everyone’s life and that too within 15 days. She asks Sanjay to prepare another set of divorce papers.

Later, Armaan feels bad for behaving rudely with Abhira again. While he is driving, he recalls how Abhira didn't retort to his harsh words and stood silently when he gave her the divorce papers. He ends up facing a small accident.

On the other hand, Manish remains firm on his stance of not letting Ruhi unite with Armaan as he finds Armaan unsuitable for his granddaughter. However, Ruhi is elated after Abhira and Armaan’s separation gets finalized. She is dreaming about beginning her love story with Armaan soon.

It will now be interesting to see if Abhira will put a final end to Abhimaan’s relationship by signing the divorce papers or if she will consider confessing her feelings to Armaan.

Here’s a highlight from the recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in its fourth generation. Its plot revolves around the love triangle between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi.

Featuring Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in the central characters, the daily soap airs every Monday-Sunday at 9:30 pm on Star Plus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+ Hotstar.

