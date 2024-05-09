Anupamaa has been entertaining the viewers for the last four years now. The show, which has always been overflowed with admiration from fans, has shed light on various societal issues in a subtle way. In the upcoming episode of the show, audiences will see another captivating turn in the story.

Yashdeep, who has developed a soft corner for Anupama, will finally profess his love to her. While Anupama will be clear about refusing his proposal, Shruti will try to manipulate her mind. She will blackmail Anupama to consider Yashdeep’s emotions.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. Besides her, the show stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

Will Anuj lose Anupama?

In the next installment of Anupamaa, viewers will witness Biji persuading Yashdeep to pour his heart out to Anupama as they are returning to India soon and then, he won’t get any chance to talk to her about his feelings. Yashdeep agrees and tells Anupama that he has fallen in love with her.

Anupama gets shocked and heartbroken after learning about Yashdeep's feelings for her. She dodges the same and decides to distance herself from him. However, Shruti will somehow discover this proposal by Yashdeep. She will not leave this opportunity to make Anupama go away from Anuj and so, will begin forcing Anupama to consider Yashdeep for marriage. She tells Anupama to do it so that Aadya doesn't lose her father.

It will now be interesting to watch if Anupamaa will say yes to Yashdeep and put a final end to her relationship with Anuj or if she will ignore his proposal and focus on looking after Aadya.

Here’s a highlight from recent episode of Anupamaa:

About Anupamaa

Presently, the show depicts how Anupama wins the Superstar Chef competition despite facing several obstacles in her way. She sets an example for all the women who have the courage to dream big. After lifting the coveted trophy, she celebrated her victory with her loved ones.

However, Aadya and Shruti get jealous of Anupama’s win. Shruti decides to send away Anupama so that she can get close to Anuj. She discusses the same with Anuj, who tells Shruti that Anupama will be the one to decide whether she wants to stay with them or leave the house.

On the other hand, Toshu demands money from Anupama. He wants his mother to invest her prize money in his business. Though Anupama refuses to give him any penny, he plans to steal it.

Anupamaa which premiered in July 2020, is a remake of the Bengali series, Sreemoyee. It is backed by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the auspices of Director’s Kut Productions. The daily soap airs every Monday-Sunday at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

