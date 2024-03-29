Know why BTS' SUGA is commencing basic military training six months after initial enlistment date

BTS' SUGA recently started his military training at the Nonsan training center, undergoing a 3-week basic course. Despite beginning his mandatory service last year as a public service worker, SUGA chose this route before his basic training, as allowed by the enlistment rules. However, why did he delay his basic military training by six months after his initial enlistment? There's a reason behind it.

BTS SUGA starts basic military training 6 months after enlistment

In the past year and a half, the BTS members have gradually enlisted for their mandatory service. Jin was the first to go in December 2022, followed by Jungkook and Jimin as the final two members in December 2023. SUGA officially joined in September 2023 and is currently fulfilling his service duties as a social worker.

Unlike the other members, there were no official posts featuring SUGA after he enlisted. However, when the final four members enlisted, SUGA was included in the photos officially shared by the BTS Twitter page. On March 28, confusion arose among ARMYs when the Korean media outlet Dispatch tweeted a video titled "Military Enlistment BTS SUGA." The video showed cars entering into the Nonsan training center, pretty similar to the scenes when the other members enlisted. Although neither SUGA nor Jin, who reportedly accompanied him, were visible in the footage, it is presumed they were inside the cars.

Advertisement

According to a statement from BIGHIT MUSIC to Korean news outlet Osen, SUGA commenced his three-week basic training at the military base. The article elaborates that SUGA began his service as a social worker, albeit under the "pre-service post-entry system." This system entails individuals entering the training center and undergoing basic military training at a time designated by the Military Manpower Administration after beginning their service. Following the completion of training, SUGA will resume his position. Korean Media outlets reported that the oldest member Jin was present to see him off, as he had been with many of the other members. Upon the news spreading, ARMYs shared their reactions.

More about BTS’ recent activities

As all the members have now enlisted, Jin is set to be the first to complete his service and will be discharged in June. Following him, J-Hope will be the second member to finish his service. Alongside receiving diverse content from BTS even while the group is enlisted, fans eagerly anticipate the reunion of the entire group in 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did BTS' SUGA struggle with 'Anger and Rage' and consider quitting music during early days? Find Out