Kwon Eun Bi transforms into mysterious dark-haired beauty in Japanese film Final Hacking Game trailer and poster; Watch

Former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun Bi is all set to make her acting debut. Her first Japanese film Final Hacking Game has unveiled a gripping poster and a trailer, providing a glimpse into her mysterious character. The film is the latest installment of the popular Stolen Identity series. It is now confirmed to premiere on November 1.

On August 27, Sumhao Movie shared a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Japanese film Final Hacking Game. In the poster, Kwon Eun Bi transforms into a dark-haired beauty, hinting at the many mysteries surrounding her.

Apart from the K-pop idol, the newly released poster also gives a glimpse of the other main characters in the film. Popular Japanese actor Narita Ryo’s cold and collected expression combined with the scattered phone screens here and there hints at something ominous and eerie occurring in the story.

See the Final Hacking Game’s poster here:

The gripping trailer begins with a recap of the Stolen Identity series' previous installments, leading to the plot of Final Hacking Game. It features Kwon Eun Bi as Sumin, a dark-haired beauty somehow embroiled in a dangerous hacking web. Her striking visuals and enigmatic expression hint at an adrenaline-rushing suspense in the film.

Japanese actor Narita Ryo transforms into Urano, a serial killer whose sudden return shocks the character Kagaya (played by Chiba Yudai) at the beginning of the trailer. Urano hides his true intention inside the hacking web. He only targets dark-haired women to go on a killing spree. Will Sumin become one of his victims? The answer lies inside the gripping plot points of the film.

Watch the trailer for the Final Hacking Game:

Final Hacking Game is the last installment of the hit Stolen Identity series, adapted from a novel by author Akira Shiga. The first film of this anthology was released in 2018, gardening over 1.5 million moviegoers and a 1.9 billion yen gross collection. The sequel Stolen Identity: Trapped Killer also managed to amass similar box office success, despite covid-19 pandemic.

Final Hacking Game was first screened at the 28th BIFAN (Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival). Now it is set to premiere in theaters on November 1. Since this film marks Kwon Eun Bi’s acting debut, fans are looking forward to witnessing her fatal charm.

