8 crime dramas to watch on Netflix if you liked The Frog: A Killer Paradox, My Name, and more

Go Min Si, Kim Yoon Seok, and EXO’s Chanyeol starrer crime thriller The Frog is now reigning over Netflix. The story revolves around a shocking murder that occurs in a countryside vacation rental room occupied by a mysterious woman. While the owner struggles with deciding his level of complicity in the crime, another horrific homicide endangers a couple’s livelihood at a motel elsewhere. This jolting crime thriller explores two investigations, their striking similarities, and their effect in small towns.

Watch The Frog's trailer here:

8 crime K-dramas like The Frog on Netflix that will keep you hooked

1. A Killer Paradox

This engrossing Netflix thriller revolves around a hopeless college student named Lee Tang (played by Choi Woo Shik), who is trapped in the morality of his crimes. When he discovers that the stranger he murdered is a homicidal maniac, he goes on an unintentional killing spree to evade suspicion. A Killer Paradox showcases brilliant performances by award-winning actors Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, and Lee Hee Jun.

2. My Name

My Name centers around Yoon Ji Woo (played by Han So Hee), a revenge-driven woman who joins hands with a mafia boss after her father dies. To avenge his wrongful death, she puts her trust in the crime lord and sets on a dangerous expedition to have those heads who killed her father.

Han So Hee’s top-tier performance in this series helped her land her name among the most badass women ever. Apart from her, Ahn Bo Hyun, Moon Sang Min, and other famous talents add depth to the thrilling story.

3. Mask Girl

Mask Girl is a Netflix suspense thriller from Kim Yong Hoon, the director of Beasts Clawing at Straws. The heart-wrenching tale wrapped in a towel of blood revolves around Kim Mo Mi, an officer worker who falls victim to society’s bullying and abuse due to her ‘ugly’ looks.

She poses as a beautiful mask-wearing camgirl to live out her pop star life. But when her identity is exposed, to save herself from humiliation, she unintentionally commits a murder. Nana, Lee Han Byeol, and Go Hyun Jung star as Kim Mo Mi through her many faces.

4. The Bequeathed

Co-created by Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho, this crime drama centers around Yoon Seo Ha (played by Kim Hyun Joo), who inherits a burial ground from an uncle she is unfamiliar with. But soon after visiting the town, she tastes the twists that come with it. Enmeshed in a string of mysterious and tragic events, Yoon Seo Ha looks for a way.

5. Somebody

If you are looking to be injected with pure fear, tune in to watch Somebody on Netflix. This R-rated crime thriller tells the jolting tale of a software developer and her friends who created a dating app. When a mysterious man appears in the shadows, the group gets enmeshed in a web of murders and mysteries. This underrated drama features Kim Young Kwang, Kang Hae Lim, and more talents.

6. Extracurricular

Unlike The Frog, Extracurricular is a dark high school drama, yet it provides the same thrill as the Go Min Si starrer. Starring Kim Dong Hee, this series revolves around a model high school student who gets entangled in a dangerous business to pay his tuition fee. Things take a turn for worse when his classmates start taking an interest in his extracurriculars.

The drama features a handful of budding talents, including Kim Dong Hee, Park Ju Hyun, Nam Yoon Su, and more.

7. Flower of Evil

This must-watch crime drama is all about a perfect marriage and its fall. Starring Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, and Kim Ji Hoon, the story revolves around a detective, her husband Baek Hee Sung, and their adorable daughter. The image of this happy family breaks when the detective finds her husband’s connection to a murder. Little did she know that Baek Hee Sung was hiding behind a fabricated identity.

Created by the director of Celebrity, Kim Cheol Kyu, Flower of Evil offers a great thrill infused with many plot twists and a brilliant performance by the top-tier cast ensemble.

8. The Glory

The Glory is almost a crime thriller. With a stellar cast ensemble composed of Song Hye Kyo, Park Sung Hoon, Lim Ji Yeon, and other talents, this drama revolves around a vengeance-driven woman who makes her own way to take revenge on her former classmates who bullied her.

The drama paints a grotesque picture of the school violence in South Korea. Regarded as one of the best-rated K-dramas on Netflix, The Glory is a must-watch for some pure thrill.

These are some of the best crime K-dramas on Netflix to watch if you liked The Frog. All of these Korean series offer a great experience infused with great craftsmanship, deft writing, and, needless to say, a realistic yet stylish performance that leaves a mark on your mind.