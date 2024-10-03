Late Lee Sun Kyun posthumously awarded Korean Film Achievement Award at 29th Busan International Film Festival for contributions to cinema

Lee Sun Kyun was posthumously awarded the Korean Film Achievement Award at the 29th Busan International Film Festival for his contribution to Korean cinema and for bringing it to a global level. He is known to have impressed with his versatility. The actor took on roles in romance comedies like Coffee Prince, emotional rollercoasters like My Mister, and social commentaries like Parasite.

On October 2, the late actor Lee Sun Kyun was awarded the Korean Film Achievement Award at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival. While the memorial video was played at the event, actors Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon, and Ha Yoon Kyung also got emotional and shed a tear.

The film festival had revealed plans for a special exhibition dedicated to honoring the late actor Lee Sun Kyun during its 29th edition. The event will feature six of his notable works, including early films such as Paju, Our Sunhi, and A Hard Day. This selection highlights his remarkable versatility and talent as a rising star. Additionally, the exhibition will showcase his global successes, including the internationally celebrated Parasite and the deeply moving series My Mister, which also features IU.

Moreover, his last film Land of Happiness which premiered on August 14 in South Korea will also be screened. The cast includes Jo Jung Suk, Lee Sun Kyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Jin Ki Joo, Kang Mal Geum, Choi Won Young and more. The project has been directed by Choo Chang Min who is known for films like Masquerade, Late Blossom, and Mapado.

Advertisement

In October 2023, Lee Sun Kyun was confirmed to be being investigated over charges of illegal narcotics use. While the investigations were going on, the Parasite actor was found unconscious in his car on December 27, 2023, and was confirmed to have passed away.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok, LE SSERAFIM secure leading spots in October advertisement model brand reputation rankings; know top 30