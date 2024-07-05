The Land of Happiness pre-release teaser: Lawyer Jo Jung Suk tries to save client Lee Sun Kyun; Watch

The Land of Happiness is an upcoming political law drama starring Jo Jung Suk and the late Lee Sun Kyun which will be hitting the South Korean theatres later this August. The story revolves around the court proceeding of a case which involves the entire nation. Anticipation runs high as the two capable actors will be sharing screen time together for this interesting project.

The Land of Happiness pre-release video featuring Jo Jung Suk and Lee Sun Kyun

On July 5, New Entertainment World unveiled a snippet from the upcoming film The Land of Happiness. The video featured Jo Jung Suk and Lee Sun Kyun sitting face to face as they discussed the case. Jo Jung Suk plays a lawyer and Lee Sun Kyun plays the client. As the two talk about the case, Jo Jung Suk focuses on the victory Lee Sun Kyun doesn't want to deny his crimes. Jo Jung Suk still stresses winning the case which leads to Lee Sun Kyun leaving the room and re-considering his lawyer.

More about The Land of Happiness

The Land of Happiness will be premiering on August 14 in South Korea. The cast includes Jo Jung Suk, Lee Sun Kyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Jin Ki Joo, Kang Mal Geum, Choi Won Young and more.

The project has been directed by Choo Chang Min who is known for films like Masquerade, Late Blossom and Mapado.

The film revolves around a lawyer and a person involved in a Presidential assassination. It shows the dynamics between the lawyer and the client and how he struggles to save the military personnel who get involved in the case. The film is based on the real-life event which occurred in 1979.

Lee Sun Kyun is known for his roles in hits like Parasite and My Mister. Jo Jung Suk has appeared in hits like the Hospital Playlist series and Dare to Dream.

