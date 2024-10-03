Byeon Woo Seok, LE SSERAFIM secure leading spots in October advertisement model brand reputation rankings; know top 30

The October brand reputation rankings for advertisement models have been announced, with Byeon Woo Seok and LE SSERAFIM taking the top spots. The Korean Business Research Institute has shared this month’s findings on the leading advertisement models.

The rankings were based on an analysis of consumer behavior, utilizing big data collected from September 3 to October 3. The Korean Business Research Institute assessed factors like participation, communication, media presence, and social values of popular advertisement models to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for October.

Trot singer Lim Young Woong topped the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,661,947. In 2021, he celebrated his first number-one song on the Gaon Digital Chart with the single My Starry Love. He also made history as the first trot artist to receive the Gold Play Button for reaching one million subscribers on his official YouTube channel.

Actor Byeon Woo Seok claimed second place for October with a brand reputation index of 1,416,656. Rising to fame with Lovely Runner, he has since landed several endorsements. In addition to his roles in K-dramas like Record of Youth and Strong Girl Nam Soon, Byeon Woo Seok recently captivated audiences as the charming Ryu Sun Jae in the highly-rated time-slip rom-com Lovely Runner, alongside actress Kim Hye Yoon.

Olympic table tennis medalist Shin Yubin secured a close third place with a brand reputation index of 1,346,821. She also made history by winning a gold medal in women’s table tennis doubles at the Asian Games, the first victory in this category for South Korea in 21 years.

Soccer star Son Heung Min ranked fourth with a score of 1,288,895. Renowned as one of the best wingers in the world and one of the greatest Asian footballers of all time, he is celebrated for his speed, finishing skills, versatility, and ability to link play effectively.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM jumped to fifth place with a remarkable 228.51 percent increase in their brand reputation index since September, reaching a total score of 1,128,150. The group consists of five talented members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae.

The top 30 of October advertisement model brand reputation rankings are as follows

Lim Young Woong Byeon Woo Seok Shin Yubin Son Heung Min LE SSERAFIM Kim Soo Hyun ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Yoo Jae Suk Lee Jung Jae Jung Hae In Young Tak Lee Chan Won Ma Dong Seok aespa Gong Yoo SEVENTEEN BTS IVE BLACKPINK Son Suk Ku Kim Hye Yoon TWICE Shin Min Ah Um Tae Goo Cha Seung Won Han Ji Min Jo Jung Suk Kim Woo Bin Park Bo Gum IU

