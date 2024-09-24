Lee Sun Kyun case: Doctor supplying drugs to late Parasite actor's blackmailer sentenced to 4 years in prison

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide.

According to a report by K-media tvReport, a 43-year-old anesthesiologist from a prominent hospital in Gangnam has been sentenced to four years in prison for supplying illegal drugs in connection with the blackmail case involving the late Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun. The Incheon District Court delivered the sentencing during a hearing on September 24, where prosecutors revealed that the doctor, identified only as A, had supplied drugs such as methamphetamine and ketamine over an eight-month period from December 2022 to August 2023.

The drugs were supplied to the manager of an adult entertainment establishment, referred to as B, who was responsible for blackmailing Lee Sun Kyun. B had threatened to expose their relationship unless the actor paid 300 million KRW (approximately 225,000 USD). Along with drug-related charges, B is currently facing trial for administering narcotics three times.

Prosecutors highlighted that A took advantage of his position in the medical field to access narcotics, using them for personal purposes. They criticized his lack of remorse, noting that A tried to delay the trial by claiming that a key witness had only testified against him due to personal differences. Despite admitting to some of the charges, A consistently denied any involvement with B, pleading for leniency in the sentencing process.

During the trial, A’s defense argued that he was unfairly tied to B and emphasized that he had already lost his medical career. They appealed for a reduced sentence, citing his elderly parents’ hospitalization and his expressed desire to return to the medical profession if given the chance.

Additionally, A faces separate charges for smoking marijuana with an acquaintance in January 2021 and purchasing liquid marijuana later that year.

Lee Sun Kyun, who had been under investigation for drug use in late 2023, denied all allegations and tested negative during police screenings. However, the actor tragically passed away in December 2023, with his body discovered in his car. The case surrounding his blackmail and drug involvement was officially closed in August 2024, following the indictment of five individuals connected to the case.

The final judgment on both A and B is expected to be delivered on October 31.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is habitual of consuming drugs, having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

