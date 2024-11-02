LE SSERAFIM accused of plagiarising Red Velvet's Chill Kill concept for upcoming Japanese version of CRAZY; Know more

LE SSERAFIM is currently in hot waters, facing plagiarism accusations for their teaser images promoting the Japanese version of their hit song CRAZY, set to release on December 11. Both international and Korean netizens have voiced their disappointment over the apparent similarities between LE SSERAFIM's visuals and Red Velvet’s renowned Chill Kill concept, released in 2023.

The controversy erupted shortly after LE SSERAFIM’s teasers were shared on social media, sparking an outcry on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Korean online forums such as TheQoo. With members dressed in black and white, captured in vintage filters with an eerie atmosphere, LE SSERAFIM’s images drew immediate comparisons to Red Velvet’s distinct Chill Kill teasers, which previously went viral for their haunting and unique aesthetic. Red Velvet, known for their creative versatility, has built a reputation for successfully embracing such unconventional themes, making Chill Kill one of their most praised concepts to date.

As the alleged similarities gained traction, fans and netizens quickly expressed their disapproval, with comments on TheQoo questioning LE SSERAFIM's originality and execution quality. One popular post calling out the similarities received over 50,000 views and hundreds of comments. Netizens noted, "The quality is just… meh,” and, “Why do these issues keep coming up? If it were just a couple of times, we could ignore it, but by now, it’s clear this is intentional.” Many remarked that while the concept seemed reminiscent of Red Velvet’s work, the overall impact felt “lower in quality.”

A notable element in the debate is the connection between both groups’ photoshoots and photographer Cho Gi Seok, who reportedly worked with LE SSERAFIM on their UNFORGIVEN teasers and had previously collaborated with Red Velvet. LE SSERAFIM’s fans have pointed to this shared creative influence as an explanation for the visual parallels, yet this defense has not quelled the accusations entirely.

The controversy extends to LE SSERAFIM’s concept trailer, with some fans suggesting it borrows elements from Red Velvet’s Birthday comeback as well, adding fuel to an already intense debate between the fandoms.

While some defend the group’s artistic approach, others are demanding an official response from Source Music, LE SSERAFIM’s agency, to address the ongoing backlash. As the debate heats up, fans await to see whether Source Music will publicly respond to clarify LE SSERAFIM’s creative choices.

