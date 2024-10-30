MTV EMAs 2024: LE SSERAFIM joins star-studded performers' lineup alongside Shawn Mendes, Tyla, and more

In an exciting announcement for K-pop fans, LE SSERAFIM is set to take the stage at the MTV EMAs 2024 on November 10, joining a stellar lineup of performers that includes Shawn Mendes, Tyla, Benson Boone, and more. This recognition comes as further recognition of LE SSERAFIM's status as one of the rising acts in the global music scene, especially as they compete for two prestigious awards at the event.

Take a look at the announcement here;

Nominated for Best New Artist, LE SSERAFIM stands alongside notable international artists like Tyla and Chappell Roan. This nomination is a significant milestone in their career, showing their rapid rise and impact in the industry and on global stage. Additionally, the group is nominated for Best Push, a category dedicated to emerging talents making waves in the music world, where they compete with artists such as Victoria Monet and Laufey.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will show a competitive atmosphere, particularly in the Best K-Pop category. LE SSERAFIM will face off against heavyweights like BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, and fellow rising stars NewJeans and Stray Kids. With such an impressive nominations, fans are eagerly anticipating which K-pop act will take home the coveted award.

Leading the nominations is BLACKPINK's Lisa, who has garnered an impressive four nods, including Best Video for her collaboration with Rosalía on the visually captivating track New Woman. This nomination places her in the company of global superstars like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, making the competition even more thrilling. Furthermore, Lisa’s collaboration with Rosalía also earned her a spot in the Best Collaboration category, competing against other dynamic duos like Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish.

Advertisement

Lisa's popularity shines through her nomination for Biggest Fans, where she will compete against icons such as Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish. This recognition celebrates the dedication of her fanbase and her remarkable global reach.

As the MTV EMAs 2024 approaches, the excitement surrounding LE SSERAFIM and other K-pop stars as well as global stars continues to build, promising a night filled with outstanding performances and unforgettable moments for fans around the world.

ALSO READ: MTV EMAs 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa bags 4 nominations, LE SSERAFIM earns 3, BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and more K-pop nods