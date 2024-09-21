LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT sue 7 YouTubers spreading misinformation and defamatory remarks; know more

HYBE Corporation, the agency behind popular K-pop acts LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, has taken legal action against seven YouTube channels spreading false information about their artists. According to a report by the K-media outlet News 1 on September 20, HYBE has filed eight lawsuits against cyberwreckers who have repeatedly disseminated defamatory content regarding the two groups. These legal complaints were filed through the Seoul Western District Court, as HYBE aims to put an end to the persistent rumors and false claims circulating online.

The accused YouTubers have been spreading harmful misinformation, including accusations of ILLIT plagiarizing other artists’ songs. Additionally, they have falsely alleged that LE SSERAFIM is associated with a specific religious group and possesses pro-Japanese tendencies. These claims have caused a stir among fans and the public, despite lacking any credible basis. In response to the damaging content, HYBE emphasized in their complaint that all the claims made by the cyberwreckers are entirely unfounded.

In their official statement, HYBE reaffirmed their commitment to protecting their artists, stating, “We take these matters seriously and will not tolerate the spread of false information and defamation that harms our artists' reputations. We have taken the necessary legal steps to hold these individuals accountable.”

This isn’t the first time HYBE has defended its artists through legal channels, as the agency has been consistently proactive in tackling online harassment, defamation, and misinformation in the digital space. With the rise of social media platforms and YouTube channels dedicated to celebrity gossip, agencies like HYBE are increasingly vigilant about protecting their artists from malicious content.

Meanwhile, both LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT have been riding a high wave in 2024. LE SSERAFIM, the girl group managed by SOURCE Music, recently returned with their fourth EP CRAZY on August 30, continuing their streak of hit releases followed by the release of the English version and remix versions of the lead single on September 2.

On the other hand, ILLIT, a rookie quintet under BELIFT Lab, debuted in March with their EP Super Real Me, making an impressive entrance into the global music scene by charting on Billboard and the UK Singles Chart.

As both groups continue to rise in popularity, HYBE remains committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for its artists, standing firm against those who seek to tarnish their reputations.

